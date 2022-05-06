Erik ten Hag puts 26-year-old defender ‘at the top of his preferences’ ahead of summer transfer window with Manchester United: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly targeting Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries ahead of a huge summer overhaul at Old Trafford.

A number of ins and outs are anticipated to take place under the guidance of newly appointed manager Erik ten Hag.

According to Tuttosport (via Sport Witness), Manchester United are tracking Dumfries, with ten Hag putting the Dutch defender at the top of his preferences. The 26-year-old joined Inter Milan from PSV Eindhoven last summer for £12.33 million. He was expected to be a replacement for Achraf Hakimi, who joined Paris Saint-Germain.

FIVE @FIVEUK



Erik ten Hag has put Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries at the top of his list for the right-back position at Man Utd [Tuttosport via 🤔 Wan-Bissaka’s replacement?Erik ten Hag has put Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries at the top of his list for the right-back position at Man Utd [Tuttosport via @Sport_Witness 🤔 Wan-Bissaka’s replacement? 🔴🇳🇱 Erik ten Hag has put Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries at the top of his list for the right-back position at Man Utd [Tuttosport via @Sport_Witness] https://t.co/md7MPhbBJX

Dumfries has had a fine debut season at the San Siro, making 41 appearances, scoring five goals and contributing seven assists across all competitions. The Dutch right-back boasts versatility as he is able to play in both the defensive full-back position and as a right-midfielder.

Dumfries rose to prominence during the European Championships last summer, where he was the Netherlands' first-choice right-back. He excelled for the Oranje, scoring two goals and contributing one assist in four games. According to the same report, Dumfries is worth around £30 million.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka may depart Manchester United this summer

A return to Selhurst Park may be on the cards.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka joined Manchester United from Crystal Palace in 2019 for £49 million and had a fine debut season. At the time, many were comparing the 24-year-old with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James.

Over this past season, though, Wan-Bissaka's form has dwindled and he has not had the impact many had envisioned. Under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, the English defender has been in rotation with fellow right-back Diogo Dalot.

The Mirror reports that Rangnick does not rate the former Palace defender and may relay these thoughts to incoming manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman is set to hold talks with his players to understand their situation at the club including Wan-Bissaka.

According to BBC Sport, Crystal Palace are eyeing a reunion with their former right-back. The Eagles could potentially offer a loan deal to the 24-year-old in order to bring him back to Selhurst Park.

UtdDistrict 🇺🇦 @UtdDistrict 🗞 Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s focus and desire is to stay at #mufc next season. He will wait to talk with Erik ten Hag to see where he fits into the new manager’s plans. [ @JonathanShrager 🗞 Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s focus and desire is to stay at #mufc next season. He will wait to talk with Erik ten Hag to see where he fits into the new manager’s plans. [@JonathanShrager]

Manchester United will, therefore, need to target a new right-back, with Dalot being their only established option should Wan-Bissaka move on.

During Wan-Bissaka's time at Old Trafford, he has made 126 appearances, scoring two goals and contributing ten assists. However, Wan-Bissaka has only featured on 26 occasions this season as he continues to struggle for form.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar