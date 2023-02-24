Erik ten Hag reveals interesting stance on open top bus parade if Manchester United win Carabao Cup: Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will reportedly not be holding an open-top bus parade if his side beat Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday (February 26). The Red Devils head to Wembley looking to win their first major trophy since 2017.

This season is becoming one to remember at Old Trafford as Ten Hag's men are challenging on all fronts. They sealed their place in the last 16 of the Europa League with a brilliant 2-1 (4-3 aggregate) win over Barcelona on Thursday (February 23). They are third in the Premier League, trailing leaders Arsenal by five points, having played one game more. The Red Devils are also in the 5th round of the FA Cup.

Manchester United could add just their fourth piece of silverware since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013 on Sunday. This was the last time they held an open-top bus parade after claiming the Premier League title in the Scot's final season in charge. However, Ten Hag isn't going to be settled on just adding the Carabao Cup to the side's trophy cabinet.

The Daily Mail reports that the Dutch coach has dismissed the notion of holding an open-top bus parade if United beat Newcastle. He will only sanction such celebrations if his side secures two trophies.

Ten Hag's mentality is admirable in just his first season in charge. He is eager to oversee one of the most memorable campaigns in the club's history. Manchester United legend Robin van Persie lauded his team in an interview with the Red Devils boss. The Dutch coach was quick to halt his compatriot's praise (via BT Sport):

"Enough compliments Robin, compliment when we win trophies, that's why we are here. We have to improve. If that is our mindset, this dressing room will win trophies."

Meanwhile, their opponents are planning to hold an open-top bus parade if they win the cup. They have planned a city parade for Tuesday (February 28) if Eddie Howe's side manage to win their first trophy in 54 years.

Manchester United set to target Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong again in the summer

Frenkie de Jong may still be a target for the Red Devils.

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for Barcelona's De Jong last summer. They even had a reported €85 million deal with the Blaugrana agreed. However, the Dutch midfielder was keen to stay at the Nou Camp.

He was on the losing side on Thursday night as the Catalan giants crashed out of the Europa League to the Red Devils. Ten Hag's side reportedly want to reignite interest in the midfielder next summer, per Spanish journalist Javi Miguel.

De Jong enjoyed a meteoric rise under Ten Hag at Ajax before joining Barcelona in 2019. He made 59 appearances under the Dutch tactician, scoring three goals and providing four assists.

