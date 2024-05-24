Erik ten Hag set to drop Manchester United superstar vs Manchester City in FA Cup final: Reports 

Erik ten Hag is reportedly considering dropping Casemiro and starting Sofyan Amrabat in Manchester United's FA Cup final against Manchester City tomorrow (May 25). The Brazilian midfielder has endured a disappointing season and has played as a makeshift centre-back in recent weeks.

The Athletic's Adam Crafton reports that Casemiro could be set for a place on the bench. Ten Hag is considering using Amrabat instead against a City side who made history last Sunday by winning their fourth Premier League title in a row.

Casemiro, 32, has been heavily criticized recently after questionable performances in defense. He's appeared seven times in the position but Manchester United have Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez available for the final.

Expand Tweet

The former Real Madrid star would ideally have slotted back into his preferred midfield position but Ten Hag seems to be leaning towards Amrabat. The Moroccan has struggled during his loan spell at Old Trafford but started in wins against Newcastle United (3-2) and Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0).

Amrabat, 27, has appeared 29 times across competitions, starting 16 of those games. He came off the bench in the Red Devils' 3-1 defeat to Manchester City (March 3) and played an unfortunate role in Erling Haaland's 90+1st minute goal.

Ten Hag will give a major interview ahead of Manchester United vs Manchester City, set to clarify his future

Erik ten Hag will speak candidly about the situation.

Ten Hag heads into the FA Cup final with widespread reports claiming his time as Manchester United manager is over. Reports claim he will be sacked regardless of the result against Manchester City on Saturday. The former Ajax coach may already know about the decision as it's claimed he was informed several weeks ago.

The Dutchman could confirm whether he is staying or leaving in a major interview with Dutch outlet Voetbal International tomorrow. He will be giving a 'candid insight into this season and his future', per Dutch journalist Freek Jansen.

Ten Hag arrived at Manchester United in July 2022 oversaw a third-place finish, and led his troops to the Carabao Cup in 2023. His side have nosedived this season, finishing eighth in the league and potentially without Europe next season if they lose to City.

Expand Tweet

The under-fire Red Devils coach has constantly played down speculation that he could part ways this summer. He recently suggested he was thinking about transfers when asked about working with the club's new co-owners INEOS.