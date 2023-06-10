Erik ten Hag tells Manchester United 4 players he wants this summer - Reports 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly prepared a four-man transfer shortlist as he looks to strengthen his squad this summer.

The Dutchman has gained the board's and fans' trust after a respectable third-placed finish in the Premier League and a Carabao Cup triumph. The Red Devils will look to bolster their ranks this summer after going toe-to-toe with some of their biggest rivals and performing well in big games. However, to be consistent, they will need better personnel.

As per The Independent, Ten Hag has requested the Manchester United board to sign a striker, midfielder, winger and goalkeeper ahead of the next season.

Marcus Rashford enjoyed an incredible campaign, scoring 30 goals and providing 11 assists in 56 games. However, the workload on him was immense, so the Red Devils could do with a more out-and-out striker. Signing a proven goalscorer could help them close the gap on their cross-town rivals Manchester City.

The report adds that Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong remains on Manchester United's radar. The Dutchman can play as a right-back, wing-back, as well as in midfield. While he has been on their radar for a while, signing a player in his position is lower on the club's list of priorities.

Elsewhere, Ten Hag and United seem to have given up on trying to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, with the player showing no urgency in securing a move.

Other strikers being considered by the Red Devils are Randal Kolo Muani (Eintrach Frankfurt), Victor Osimhen (Napoli), Goncalo Ramos (Benfica) and Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta). Anthony Martial is expected to be sold, while Wout Weghorst will depart following the expiration of his loan deal.

In defence, Manchester United are monitoring Napoli's Kim Min-jae

In defence, Manchester United are monitoring Napoli's Kim Min-jae, while their pursuit of midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea has hit a stumbling block, with the Blues demanding £70 million for his services.

It remains to be seen which players Ten Hag pursues and how the club go about their business in the transfer window.

Manchester United subject to 'take it or leave it' bid from Sheikh Jassim

Apart from new manager Erik ten Hag's first season at the club, the talk of the town has been a potential change of ownership. The Glazer family have put up Manchester United for sale, and multiple consortiums have shown interest, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim being the top two candidates.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Sheikh Jassim has submitted a 'take-it-or-leave-it' offer to buy the club, his fifth and final bid. It will cover all of the Glazers' debts with the initial £4 billion, while an additional £1 billion will be invested into infrastructure and player recruitment.

Sheikh Jassim submitted a fifth bid to buy 100% of Manchester United. It's an improved bid with clear indication: take it or leave it. There will be no more bids from Qatari group — after this Friday, Sheikh Jassim will no longer engage with the process.

More clarity on the same can be expected in the coming days as the Glazers are yet to respond to the latest bid.

