Erik ten Hag wants to sign another forward at Manchester United despite Rasmus Hojlund agreement: Reports

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen on adding another forward to his side's ranks alongside Rasmus Hojlund.

Football Transfers' Jacque Talbot (via SportsMole) reports that Hojlund isn't expected to be the focal point of the Red Devils' attack. This is despite United spending £72 million including add-ons on the Atalanta striker.

Hojlund bagged 10 goals in 34 games across competitions for the Serie A side but is viewed more as a diamond in the rough. The 20-year-old is a talent that the higher-ups at Old Trafford feel Ten Hag can develop into a world-class goalscorer in the future.

However, Hojlund has reportedly not been signed as Manchester United's new immediate center-forward. He could operate across the Red Devils' attack next season as Ten Hag looks to add a more proven goalscorer to his squad.

The United boss would like to add a number nine in the mold of Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane to his attack. However, a deal for the England captain is viewed as highly unlikely at this stage. He is being linked with a move to Bayern Munich and Saudi giants Al-Hilal have also come into the equation.

There have been other names in the frame for the center-forward role at Manchester United. These include Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo-Muani but these two appear to be too pricey at this stage.

FC Porto's Mehdi Taremi could be an option as he may be available on a cut-price deal. The Iranian 31-year-old has a year left on his contract and bagged 31 goals in 51 games across competitions last season.

Manchester United's announcement of Hojlund is held up after his late arrival for medical

Hojlund arrived in Manchester yesterday for his medical.

The Red Devils' announcement of Hojlund as a new Manchester United player could be postponed by three days. That's according to Manchester Evening News who claim that the Danish striker arrived late on Tuesday (August 1) meaning the club's schedule surrounding his signing changed.

Hojlund was reportedly due to meet fans and conduct media activities around his signing today. However, these have been moved as United focus on completing his medical procedure.

An announcement of the Demark international's move to Old Trafford may now take place on Saturday (August 5). This is the same day as Ten Hag's men clash with Lens in a pre-season friendly.

It is claimed that Hojlund and Ten Hag held video calls at the end of last season. It was during these talks that the two parties started gaining a connection that has developed into the Atalanta frontman's £72 million arrival.