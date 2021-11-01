Erling Haaland to choose between PSG and Real Madrid next summer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid are in contention to sign Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, but the forward reportedly prefers a move to Spain.

Borussia Dortmund managed to keep Haaland at the club last summer, but are expecting a couple of big bids from PSG and Real Madrid next summer.

The Parisians are likely to lose Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer next year. Mbappe will be eligible to begin negotiations with non-French clubs from January 2022. Although PSG will have a star-studded team even without Mbappe, they are expected to launch a mammoth bid to sign Haaland next summer.

PurelyFootball®️ @PurelyFootball Real Madrid will try to get Haaland together with Mbappe. It is important for them to create a new era with Haaland and Mbappe. [Di Marzio] Real Madrid will try to get Haaland together with Mbappe. It is important for them to create a new era with Haaland and Mbappe. [Di Marzio] https://t.co/6FT7v1bsLS

The Norwegian international is currently recovering from a hip issue and scored an incredible nine goals in just six Bundesliga games prior to picking up the injury.

Real Madrid and PSG will have to match the release clause of €90 million set by Borussia Dortmund, a fee that is well within both teams' reach.

Erling Haaland keen on signing for Real Madrid despite PSG interest

Reports in Spain indicate that Haaland prefers a move to Real Madrid over PSG. The Norwegian is being seen as a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema, who despite being 33, continues to deliver up front.

Haaland’s form for Borussia Dortmund and Norway has elevated him to one of the best forwards in European football at the moment. The 21-year old would be a dream signing for most clubs, and there is interest from elsewhere as well.

However, Mino Raiola – Haaland’s agent -- is expected to demand a high signing on fee, agent fee and steep wages for his client.

Fútbol @Futbool_Fotos



[@MarioCortegana] El Real Madrid tiene como objetivo fichar a Erling Haaland y Kylian Mbappe para la próxima temporada 🤯⚪️ El Real Madrid tiene como objetivo fichar a Erling Haaland y Kylian Mbappe para la próxima temporada 🤯⚪️[@MarioCortegana] https://t.co/BxZcwKLUYv

Real Madrid have done well this season, but it’s clear that the squad still needs some work for them to become a force in Europe once again.

Signing both Mbappe and Haaland in the same summer would be a massive statement from Los Blancos. But it remains to be seen if they can sign both stars without selling some of their current fringe players.

Haaland is also attracting interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. The Cityzens are likely to target a striker next year, and Haaland would be the ideal long-term investment.

