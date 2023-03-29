Erling Haaland earns £11m more a year than PSG superstar Lionel Messi due to insane bonuses: Reports 

Manchester City star Erling Haaland reportedly earns a stunning £11 million more than Lionel Messi does at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Norwegian striker makes up most of his wages in bonuses and collects £45 million per season from the Premier League champions.

As per a report in Daily Express, Haaland's weekly wages go up to £865,000 with the bonuses added to his contract. The Daily Mail added that the clauses are almost guaranteed for the striker at Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi earns £34 million per season at PSG and is one of the highest earners at the club. Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are close to the Argentine, but the others are far behind.

Haaland was signed for £51 million after Manchester City activated his release clause at Borussia Dortmund. On the other hand, Messi joined PSG on a free transfer after his contract at Barcelona could not be renewed.

What next for Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi?

Erling Haaland has been urged to join Real Madrid as his next step. The striker joined Manchester City last summer and if reports are to be believed, he has a release clause in his contract that could be activated in 2024.

Steve McManaman has already told the forward where he should move next. He said:

"He should move when he's a more experienced player after playing 200 or so games for Dortmund and playing 20 to 30 games in the Champions League, which he should do. He can't just go and jump ship and go to Real Madrīd's. You've seen what's happened to Luka Jovic this season; he's hardly kicked a ball for Real Madrīd's after having a wonderful season last year in Germany. Haaland doesn't need that pressure."

Lionel Messi is reportedly set to leave PSG this summer and rejoin Barcelona. Gerard Romero claimed on his Twitch channel on Tuesday that the Argentine was ready to take a pay cut to move back to Camp Nou. He said:

"Leo Messi is ready to take a pay cut and adapt to a salary in accordance with Barca's situation. Laporta must have a face to face talk with him. Leo saw the fans at the Spotify Camp Nou chant his name last Sunday. People from the club who were not in favour of Messi's return have understood that it would be a great financial boost."

