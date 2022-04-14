Erling Haaland edges closer to transfer decision amid interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City - Reports

Borussia Dortmund ace Erling Haaland will decide his future in two weeks, reports Spotsmail.

The Norwegian striker's future has come under question lately despite his contract with Der BVB running until June 2024. Manchester City are confident of winning the race for his signature but will face strong competition from PSG, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Parisians could lose Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer to Los Blancos, who're aiming to sign Haaland if the Frenchman ends up committing his future to the Ligue 1 giants.

With so much interest from some of Europe's top sides, it will be difficult for Dortmund to hang on to their goalscoring talisman beyond the summer.

More: Manchester City are pushing to sign Erling Haaland. They’re making big effort. Direct contacts now ongoing. Pep Guardiola wants him ‘at all costs’The race is still OPEN, Real Madrid included.No decision yet. It’s only up to Erling.More: youtu.be/Jo1pfrH_f28 Manchester City are pushing to sign Erling Haaland. They’re making big effort. Direct contacts now ongoing. Pep Guardiola wants him ‘at all costs’ ⭐️🇳🇴 #MCFCThe race is still OPEN, Real Madrid included.No decision yet. It’s only up to Erling.📲 More: youtu.be/Jo1pfrH_f28 https://t.co/j86GlPGiQp

Sources close to the player have now revealed that the 21-year-old will announce his next destination in two weeks' time. Sportsmail reported last month that Haaland has discussed personal terms with the Sky Blues, who're ready to pay him £500,000 a week in wages. That will also make him the highest earning player in the Premier League.

City haven't signed a new striker since Sergio Aguero left the club last year and were also unsuccessful in their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

The Norwegian forward has a release clause of £63 million in his contract with Dortmund and if the deal goes through, his agent Mino Riola and his father, former City player Alfe-Inge, will also draw huge bonuses.

The striker, bought for only €20 million from RB Salzburg in January 2020, has seen a constant rise in his market value at Dortmund. In 84 games, he's struck 80 goals in all competitions, including 56 in 62 Bundesliga games, a prolific record by all accounts.

Haaland also finished as the Champions League top-scorer last season and was named the Bundesliga player of the season as well.

Dortmund chief confident of replacing Haaland

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has vowed to replace the striker if he does leave. The club has seen many of their star players leave for bigger teams but have been able to replace them almost every time.

Watzke is confident they will be successful in filling the void once more. English news outlet Manchester Evening News quoted him as saying:

"We've seen it a few times: we lost Lewandowski to Bayern in 2014 and Aubameyang to Arsenal in 2018. We've always created a new star. If Haaland leaves, we will find another new talent and develop it into a star, and that will also do the Bundesliga good."

Edited by Parimal