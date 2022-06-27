Erling Haaland eyes up Paul Pogba's luxurious £3 million mansion along with personalised indoor pitch to settle down in Manchester - Reports 

Erling Haaland is reportedly interested in moving into Paul Pogba's previous residence in Manchester, as Manchester City's latest superstar signing attempts to settle into his new home.

The 21-year-old striker made his high-profile move to the Etihad Stadium earlier this summer from Borussia Dortmund. He scored an incredible 86 goals in 89 appearances in all competitions for the German side. He earned the reputation as one of the world's most lethal centre-forwards at Signal Iduna Park.

According to The Sun, Haaland is eyeing up a plush five-bedroom apartment in the Cheshire village of Hale Barns, which currently belongs to Pogba.

Manchester United recently announced that the French international would be leaving Old Trafford this summer. He will leave on a free transfer for the second time in his career when his contract expires at the end of June.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Pogba has agreed to return to Juventus. Hence, the 29-year-old may no longer have a need for the beautiful accommodation in the North West countryside. So he may be looking to sell for either £3 million, or rent it out for £30,000.

The property reportedly boasts a gym, heated swimming pool and sauna, as well as an indoor football pitch known as the P.P. Arena by Pogba. It has mini goals, an electronic scoreboard, LED lighting and Pogba’s symbol on the centre circle.

Erling Haaland desperate to settle quickly at Manchester City

Many believe that Haaland's signing will make Pep Guardiola's side unstoppable for many seasons to come. This puts plenty of pressure on the prolific youngster.

A source close to the Norwegian megastar claimed (as quoted by The Sun):

“Erling is keen to get settled down as quickly as possible so he can hit the ground running at City. So a key part of that is to get himself sorted with a new home as soon as he can. He and Paul know each other and share the same management team. Given how Paul’s time at United has gone, he’s unlikely to return to the UK so he will be looking to sell his house but he would be happy to rent it if necessary."

He added:

“It has everything a top level footballer needs — and a bit of mischief in the house as well with the footie pitch. Paul and Erling are quite similar characters. They like to enjoy themselves so it could really appeal to him.”

The Cityzens scored a league high of 99 goals last season. They will hope their new signing settles in quickly to help them become even more lethal in the upcoming season.

