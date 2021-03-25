Erling Haaland to Real Madrid 'practically done' - Reports

Chelsea and Manchester United have been dealt a huge blow as Erling Haaland is all set to join Real Madrid.

Erling Haaland is arguably the most sought-after player in Europe right now. The Borussia Dortmund striker has been scoring goals for fun this season and has garnered interest from some of the biggest clubs on the continent and that includes the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Haaland is easily one of the best strikers in the world and he is only 20-years-old now which would make him a great signing for any club. He has scored 35 goals for Borussia Dortmund across all competitions this term and is tipped to leave the Bundesliga outfit this summer.

Erling Haaland to Real Madrid is 'practically done' says Eduardo Inda

According to OkDiario chief Eduardo Inda, Erling Haaland to Real Madrid is nearing completion. He claims that a deal is practically done. He claims that Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola is currently holding negotiations with Real Madrid CEO Jose Angel Sanchez and that an agreement has been reached with the player. Inda said:

“Haaland's signing for Madrid is practically done. It is closer than it seems. One of the keys is Florentino's great harmony with the president of Dortmund, who are contemporary and get along very well.

“The negotiation with Raiola is being carried out by Jose Angel Sanchez and the agreement with the footballer is closed.”

Erling Haaland is tied to Borussia Dortmund until 2024 which puts the club in a good position to cut a lucrative deal for the Norwegian international. Inda claims that Borussia Dortmund want €129 million for their star striker but Real Madrid will try to bring the price down.

“It would cost around 150 million euros in total. Real Madrid is seeing how to pay for it.

“They have the best financial situation of all the teams in Europe, but they are doing the stadium at the same time and they are looking at how to finance it."

Inda has also suggested that Real Madrid are looking to fund a move to Erling Haaland by selling some of their players.

“They are seeing how to get the money with the exits. Among others, they could get money with Varane, who has a year left on his contract or Casemiro, although I think he will not end up leaving.

“Varane has a better chance of leaving. He is p***** off with the criticism he has received in recent times and for being singled out.”

Manchester City have been eyeing a replacement for Sergio Aguero, who is almost certain to leave the Etihad on a free this summer. Meanwhile, Manchester United want Erling Haaland to replace Edinson Cavani if the Uruguayan doesn't extend his stay.

Chelsea have alternated between Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud but none of them have been able to sustain good goalscoring form over the course of the season. But it looks like the Premier League giants are set to miss out on the 20-year-old as he inches closer towards securing a move to Real Madrid.

