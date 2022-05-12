Erling Haaland's wages have annoyed "more than one" player in Pep Guardiola's Manchester City squad: Reports

According to Foot Mercato (via Sports Witness), several Manchester City players are unhappy with new-signing Erling Haaland’s reported wages. The Borussia Dortmund star is set to join Pep Guardiola’s English champions before the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

Manchester City officially confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Dortmund's Erling Haaland on May 10, putting an end to a long-drawn transfer saga. As per trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Citizens will pay €60 million to trigger his release clause and then give him a salary of £375,000 per week. His wages are supposedly on par with Kevin De Bruyne, who has been at the Etihad Stadium since 2015.

As per Foot Mercato and Sport Witness, Haaland’s reported wages have put a strain on Manchester City’s dressing room harmony. Some players, including those who are devoted to Guardiola, now feel undervalued and are not afraid to voice their concerns.

It is not the first time that feathers have been ruffled in the City dressing room. The same trend was witnessed last summer when the club brought in Jack Grealish from Aston Villa. Not only did the club pay a whopping €117 million to get the Englishman, but they reportedly also agreed to pay him €350,000 per week.

The deal made him one of the club’s highest-paid players, with the player making more than Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, or Bernardo Silva. Additionally, despite Grealish failing to live up to the billing this season, some City players feel that Guardiola is showing him significant leniency.

The timing of Haaland’s announcement has also been questioned. With City still not clear of Liverpool in the Premier League title race, news of the Norwegian’s arrival could potentially demoralize some players.

Some Manchester City players could look for an exit this summer

Haaland’s arrival could reportedly compel Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus to look for a transfer this summer. The Norway international is expected to start almost every game for the Citizens, which could have a direct impact on Jesus and Sterling’s careers.

Unless they are promised significant involvement, the duo could look for a move elsewhere, which is looking more and more likely.

Gabriel Jesus’ agent (via Fabrizio Romano) recently revealed that he has had contact with Arsenal about a possible switch in the summer.

Apart from the Gunners, six other clubs are reportedly interested in the Brazilian centre-forward.

