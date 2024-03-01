Erling Haaland will be allowed to leave Manchester City in 2025 if they receive a mammoth transfer fee - Reports

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland will reportedly be allowed to leave the club in the summer of 2025 if the Cityzens receive an offer worth €175 million. As reported by Spanish outlet El Chiringuito TV via Barca Universal, the Norwegian has a pact with the Sky Blues that he would be allowed to leave if the club receives the aforementioned fee.

Erling Haaland is already one of the best players on the planet at just 23 years of age and won the treble with Manchester City in his very first season in England. The Norway international joined Pep Guardiola's side in the summer of 2022 after the English giants triggered the £51.2 million release clause in his deal with Borussia Dortmund.

The lethal striker had a sensational first season for City as he scored 52 goals and provided nine assists in 53 appearances across competitions.

Haaland's phenomenal debut season with Manchester City side saw him win plenty of individual accolades, including Premier League Player of the Season and Premier League Young Player of the Season. He also won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year and the IFFHS World's Best Player while finishing runner-up to Lionel Messi in the race for the Ballon d'Or.

Haaland has been on fire for Manchester City this season as well, having found the back of the net 27 times in 30 games across competitions while also producing six assists.

The 23-year-old has been widely linked with moves to both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Manchester City striker Pep Guardiola hails Erling Haaland following his stunning performance against Luton Town

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola waxed lyrical about Erling Haaland after the striker scored five goals as his side defeated Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round. The Norwegian suffered a dip in form by his usual standards since returning from an injury but showed the world against Luton that why he is one of the best in the world.

Following his No. 9'ssuperhuman showing, Guardiola told the press:

"How many chances did he have against Chelsea? A lot. He maybe had less against Bournemouth (a 1-0 away win), one or two. But it's his talent. We know always he is there, he always has the chances. Always we work as a team, providing the chances. Sometimes you score goals, sometimes not. Quite often he scores. But it's not a big issue because he's a special talent."

"The number he has at his age in all competitions, honestly it's unbelievable. At the end, we know it. He's our top goalscorer, happy that he's got the confidence, because the guys who are the top scorers need goals, and he did it (against Luton)," Guardiola added.

Haaland has now netted 79 times in 83 appearances across competitions since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 while also contributing with 15 assists.

