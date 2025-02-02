Europa League side make surprise move to sign Carney Chukwuemeka on loan from Chelsea - Reports

Porto are reportedly now in the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka before the close of the winter transfer window. This is according to The Guardian journalist Jacob Steinberg, who claims that the Portuguese outfit are looking to sign the Blues man on loan.

However, a move for the 21-year-old will not be straightforward, with Steinberg earlier reporting that Borussia Dortmund are interested in a loan deal as well. Providing an update about the situation, he wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter):

"Porto have now come in with a straight loan bid for Chukwuemeka. Talks with Chelsea ongoing, Dortmund still in the race."

It isn't surprising to see Chukwuemeka strongly linked with a move away, given the competition he is facing at the moment at Stamford Bridge. So far this campaign, he's made just five appearances across competitions, four of which have come in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The likes of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer, and Romeo Lavia are competing for places in the middle of the park. With all four players having impressed this season, it is extremely unlikely that Chukwuemeka will get regular minutes in the near future.

He joined Chelsea from Aston Villa in the summer of 2022 for a reported fee of €18 million. Since then, the midfielder has made 32 appearances across competitions for the Blues, bagging two goals and an assist.

Chelsea star Joao Felix could leave club before the close of transfer window- Reports

Joao Felix

Chelsea attacker Joao Felix could be headed out of the club before deadline day in search of regular minutes. This is according to a report from Italian reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, who claims that AC Milan have enquired about onboarding the Portuguese man on loan (via Chelsea News).

As per this report, Felix himself is disappointed with the amount of game time he has seen this season under Enzo Maresca. So far this season, the former Atletico Madrid player has started just three Premier League matches while featuring in the first XI on three occasions in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

It does seem reasonable that Felix wishes to move away from Stamford Bridge. However, it would take a fair bit to acquire his services permanently, given that he's contracted with the west Londoners till the summer of 2030.

The 25-year-old has played 20 matches across competitions this season, bagging seven goals and two assists.

