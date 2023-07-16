European club look to sign Arsenal player after decision to snub move for out-of-favor Chelsea star – Reports

Inter Milan have reportedly shifted their sights to Arsenal star Folarin Balogun after their decision to end their interest in Chelsea ace Romelu Lukaku in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Nerazzurri are currently on the hunt for a first-team striker as they parted ways with both Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku at the end of past campaign. They were keen to turn the latter's loan deal into a permanent one but have opted to cool their interest in him of late.

Earlier this week, Inter took the decision of moving on from Lukaku after it popped up that the Chelsea striker has been in talks with Serie A rivals Juventus. They are furious after being told of discussions between the attacker and the Bianconeri, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Now, according to reputed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter Milan have identified Balogun as their top striking target this summer. They are also keeping an eye on Spezia ace M'Bala Nzola if they decided to prioritise a more mature profile instead of a youthful one.

Simone Inzaghi's side are also currently monitoring Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata and Porto's Mehdi Taremi as a couple of safe options. However, they are expected to face competition from AS Roma and AC Milan for the respective strikers ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Meanwhile, Romano has claimed that Balogun is expected to cost in the region of £45-£50 million this summer. He told Caught Offside:

"I'm told Balogun's future at Arsenal will be decided once the market develops a bit more. We need to see what happens with top strikers like Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic, Romelu Lukaku and Rasmus Hojlund. Once these names start to move, Balogun's future becomes clearer. The fee is going to be around £45/£50m."

With Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah ahead of him at Arsenal, Balogun could opt to secure a move away from the Emirates soon.

Who scored more past campaign: Arsenal's Balogun? Chelsea's Lukaku at Inter Milan?

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun relished his best-ever season in terms of offensive numbers last time around while on a season-long loan stint at Reims. He netted 22 goals and laid out three assists in 39 matches across all competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit last term.

Romelu Lukaku, on the other hand, failed to replicate his usual form in Inter Milan's colors during his temporary spell away from Chelsea in the 2022-23 campaign. He scored just 14 goals and contributed seven assists in 37 appearances for Simone Inzaghi's team.

Although the 22-year-old star is valued at a higher sum than the Belgian, he would prove to be a finer signing for the Nerazzurri this summer. He has time on his side compared to the 30-year-old Chelsea player and would reportedly only cost around £10 million more.