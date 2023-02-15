European club want to recruit Manchester United star in the summer transfer window - Reports

La Liga side Sevilla are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils signed the Swede from Benfica in 2017 under manager Jose Mourinho for €35 million and has since made 214 appearances for the club.

Erik ten Hag, however, has preferred the defensive duo of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane as his first-choice defensive pairing this season. This has left Lindelof and Harry Maguire playing second fiddles.

MUMU Football @MUMUfootball

Sevilla are interested in Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof, as Fichajes said. The Sweden captain could leave in search of regular playing time.

#MUFC #ManUtd #ManUnited #ManchesterUnited #MUMUfootball *Lindelof Transfer Rumours*Sevilla are interested in Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof, as Fichajes said. The Sweden captain could leave in search of regular playing time. *Lindelof Transfer Rumours*🔴🔴🔴Sevilla are interested in Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof, as Fichajes said. The Sweden captain could leave in search of regular playing time.#MUFC #ManUtd #ManUnited #ManchesterUnited #MUMUfootball https://t.co/0LhFG58hiI

While Lindelof, 28, has made 18 appearances for the Premier League giants this term, only 13 of those have been as starters in the playing XI.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are exploring the market in search of reinforcement. Jules Kounde joined Barcelona while Diego Carlos was sold to Aston Villa last summer. They have room for new signings and could fill the gaps in the summer.

As per Fichajes, they have turned their attention to Manchester United's Lindelof. The Swedish defender is contracted until the end of the 2023-24 season with the Red Devils.

Manchester United star Fred revealed he has been in contact with Barcelona star ahead of Europa League showdown

Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United midfielder Fred has revealed that he has been in contact with Barcelona winger Raphinha ahead of their riveting Europa League showdown. The two sides will clash at the Spotify Camp Nou in the first leg of the playoffs on February 16.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Camp Nou, Fred said about contacting his compatriot (via the Red Devils' official website):

“We spoke in the national team, we are big friends. So, we are expecting in Barcelona when Raphinha plays that he’s a good player. We played against [him] when he played for Leeds, so we know about this player."

Speaking about Raphinha, Fred further said:

“He is so good with the ball, quick, but I say we need to be careful with every player from Barcelona, we know they have a good team. They are trying to build a good team as well [like United], so we can expect a good game and we will try to do our best.”

Squawka @Squawka Fred for Manchester United in the first half vs. Leeds:



◉ Most duels won (7)

◉ Most tackles (6)

◉ Most fouls conceded (3)



He's definitely been busy. 🥵 Fred for Manchester United in the first half vs. Leeds:◉ Most duels won (7)◉ Most tackles (6)◉ Most fouls conceded (3)He's definitely been busy. 🥵 https://t.co/sEY2rWoJWP

Fred was named Player of the Match as Erik ten Hag's side defeated Leeds United by a scoreline of 2-0 in the Premier League on February 12. A performance of the same echelon would serve his team well against the Catalan giants.

Poll : 0 votes