European giants consider signing Manchester United star when his contract expires this summer: Reports

Juventus are reportedly plotting a move to sign Manchester United striker Anthony Martial when he becomes a free agent this summer.

Calciomercato.com (via Forza Juventus) reports that the Old Lady are evaluating the possibility of signing Martial on a free transfer. The French forward's contract with the Red Devils expires in June and he's expected to leave Old Trafford.

Martial, 28, has endured yet another injury-ridden campaign with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United. The Frenchman has appeared 19 times across competitions, scoring two goals and providing as many assists.

Reports suggest that the former AS Monaco teenager may have played his last game for United. He's set to undergo an operation on his hip and will thus miss the rest of the season for Ten Hag's men.

The France international has already dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford following Rasmus Hojlund's arrival last summer. He's been with the Red Devils since September 2015 but has suffered constant fitness issues.

Juve appear to be considering swooping for Martial once he becomes a free agent. Massimiliano Allegri's side used this strategy to sign the striker's former United teammate Paul Pogba in July 2022.

Martial joined Manchester United from Monaco in September 2015 for €60 million. This made him the world's most expensive teenager at the time and expectations were sky-high.

However, he's struggled to impress during his spell with the Premier League giants. He sits on 90 goals and 55 assists in 317 games across competitions.

Manchester United's Anthony Martial could replace Dusan Vlahovic who is reportedly wanted by Chelsea

Martial's potential move to the Allianz Stadium comes amid speculation growing over Dusan Vlahovic's future with the Serie A giants. The Serbian striker has just over two years left on his contract with Juve.

Tutto Juve (via Sports Mole) reports that Chelsea are considering making a move for Vlahovic, 24, this summer. He's been in fine form this season, posting 12 goals and two assists in 23 games across competitions.

Vlahovic was previously linked with a move to Manchester United as Ten Hag searched for a new top center-forward last summer. The Red Devils were joined by the Blues and Bayern Munich in the hunt for the Serb.

Neither United nor Bayern are in the race for Vlahovic on this occasion but Chelsea do have competition. La Liga giants Atletico Madrid also hold an interest in the former Fiorentina frontman.