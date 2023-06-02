European giants are demanding €60m plus add-ons for player linked with PSG move - Reports

According to Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich will let Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) linked Lucas Hernandez to leave for €60 million plus add-ons. Hernandez has been heavily linked with a move to the French capital in the summer.

The 27-year-old has been out of action since suffering a cruciate ligament injury during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He made only 11 appearances across competitions this season.

The former Atletico Madrid defender joined Bayern in 2019 and has since made 107 appearances for the club. Hernandez has reportedly turned down a renewal offer for his contract, which will run out in 2024, from Bayern.

He is keen on joining PSG with the Parisians also interested in the player. While Bayern were initially reluctant to sell, recent reports suggest that they have set a price tag for the French full-back.

Thomas Tuchel claimed earlier in the season that he is keen to work with Hernandez and can't wait to have him back on the field. The German manager said (via Mia San Mia):

“I can’t wait for him to be on the pitch with us. It’s impressive how professional he is. He always has a smile on his face, he’s always positive, even though he’s in a difficult situation. For me, he is clearly a leading player.”

Marco Asensio set to join PSG

Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season upon the expiration of his contract. According to David Ornstein, the player will join PSG on a free transfer.

Asensio, a player with tremendous technical acumen, should be an important part of the French club next season. Lionel Messi will leave at the end of the season while Neymar has also been linked with a summer transfer.

Hence, a new-look forward line is set to lead the Parisian club's attack next season. Asensio looks certain to be a part of the team alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Hugo Ekitike.

