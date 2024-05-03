European giants discuss appointing Manchester United boss Ten Hag as new head coach: Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly contemplating moving for Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag as they look to replace Thomas Tuchel.

SPORTBILD's Christian Falk reports that Ten Hag is being discussed for the Bayern job. The Dutchman's future at Old Trafford is uncertain and he could be available this summer.

Ten Hag has a year left on his contract with Manchester United but their new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe could decide to wield the axe. Bavarians boss Tuchel has emerged as a possible contender to replace the Dutch coach.

The Bundesliga giants have missed out on former United interim coach Ralf Rangnick. The German has opted to remain as Austria's national team manager and Bayern are still searching for Tuchel's successor.

Ten Hag was appointed Red Devils boss in July 2022 and oversaw an impressive debut campaign at Old Trafford. He ended the club's six-year trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup and guided them to a third-placed finish in the league.

However, results haven't gone his way this season and he's come under increasing pressure. United sit sixth in the league and can't qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Ten Hag has overseen 65 wins in 109 games in charge of Manchester United. The former Ajax head coach previously worked at Bayern as a coach from July 2012 to June 2013 with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Manchester United boss Ten Hag explains why his side have faltered this season

Erik ten Hag wanted to take the Red Devils to the next level.

Ten Hag's stock was high heading into the 2023-24 season after overseeing an impressive previous campaign. Fans took to the Dutch tactician and his playing philosophy and were delighted he'd secured Champions League football.

However, Manchester United have nosedived this season, unable to replicate their winning form. They have lost 12 of 34 league games and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup (last 16) and the Champions League (group stages) early doors.

Ten Hag is adamant that he's not frustrated while speaking to Red Devils legend Gary Neville. He gave an honest assessment of his team's situation (via Sky Sports):

"Frustration [at the style of play not working] is not the right word because I'm a realistic man. Last year when I came in, you make your adjustments but at the end of the day, it's about winning games. From last year, we found a way to make a very successful team."

Manchester United were busy during last summer's transfer window and made several changes to their squad. Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana replaced David de Gea while Rasmus Hojlund became the club's new first-choice center-forward.

Ten Hag touched on this:

"This year, we wanted to make the next step. We bought in a goalkeeper who can play out from the back, a dynamic midfielder in Mason Mount - who has been injured all season - and a goalscorer in Hojlund who is young and needed the time."

Ten Hag's squad has been hampered by injury issues and he suggested this was a key reason why Manchester United have struggled. They can finish the season on a high by beating rivals City in the FA Cup final on May 25.