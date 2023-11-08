European giants enter race to sign €60 million rated Barcelona and Arsenal target - Reports

European giants Bayern Munich have reportedly thrown their hat into the ring for Martin Zubimendi, who has also piqued the interest of Barcelona and Arsenal. The highly-regarded Real Sociedad midfielder has an imposing valuation of €60 million.

According to SPORT (via Barca Universal), the Bavarians are keen to secure Zubimendi's talents in the upcoming winter window, aiming to bolster their midfield.

Joshua Kimmich has been the main presence in Bayern's midfield. However, according to the report, manager Thomas Tuchel has a preference for deploying Kimmich in a more advanced role. The German tactician is seeking Zubimendi's services for the deep-lying role in the midfield instead.

Bayern's pursuit is also underscored by the ticking clock on Kimmich’s current contract, which lapses in the summer of 2025. There are no negotiations in sight for an extension, and Kimmich's contentment within the squad is under scrutiny. There's a growing sense that his future may lie away from the Allianz Arena.

These factors have led to their interest in Zubimendi. The player recently committed his future to Sociedad until 2028, which includes a €60 million release clause. Despite his allegiance to Sociedad and the absence of any formal bids, the interest from heavyweight clubs, including Arsenal and Barcelona, could spell his exit.

Barcelona's agenda has been shaped by a quest to fill the void left by Sergio Busquets, who left in the summer. Financial constraints have restricted them in the transfer market, making it difficult to invest in their plans to sign Zubimendi.

With the Blaugrana still vulnerable in the market, they will have to confront heightened competition for the Real Sociedad midfielder. Bayern's interest in his services could create a three-way battle, with Arsenal also in the mix.

Top clubs, including Arsenal and Barcelona, circle Schalke prodigy Assan Ouedraogo

Some of the elite clubs in European football set their sights on Schalke's Assan Ouedraogo. Despite the club's woes, which have seen them descend to 16th in Germany's second division, the 17-year-old has been a shining light amidst the gloom.

RB Leipzig appears to be at the forefront of German suitors keen on prising away the midfield talent. Meanwhile, Arsenal, Inter Milan, Barcelona, and Real Madrid are ready to trigger his €20 million release clause, according to Sport Italia (via GOAL).

With the reality of Schalke's standings, retaining Ouedraogo might pose a significant challenge. The young talent’s potential seems opposite to the club’s current trajectory, casting doubt on his long-term stay with the club.