European giants enter race to sign £60m rated star previously linked with move to Liverpool - Reports

Bayern Munich have reportedly entered the fray to sign Liverpool target Joao Palhinha, a midfielder who plays for Fulham. The 28-year-old Portugal international has been on the Reds' radar for much of the summer.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has overseen a mass exodus - especially in midfield - with the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner departing.

The Anfield-based club have brought in Alexis Mac Alister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endu but clearly need more reinforcements in the centre of the park. They were hoping to lap up Palhinha, who has a contract with the Cottagers till 2028.

However, according to BILD journalist Christian Falk, Bayern Munich have entered the race, with their manager Thomas Tuchel wishing to sign a new No. 6. Falk tweeted:

"TRUE Bayern is trying now to get Joao Palhinha (28, contract Til 2027) from FC Fulham. Thomas Tuchel still wants a new Number 6."

Palhinha is valued at €60 million, considering his long-term contract at Craven Cottage. If the Reds miss out on the Portugal international, they could turn to another target, Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure (as per TBR).

Klopp notably saw two of his midfield targets - Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia - join their rivals, Chelsea, instead. The former did so on a £115 million British transfer record.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hails 10-man Reds for Newcastle win

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was understandably a pleased man after his team recovered from a goal and a man down to win 2-1 at Newcastle United in the Premier League at the weekend.

After bossing early proceedings, the Reds were rocked by Anthony Gordon's 25th-minute opener. Barely three minutes later, captain Virgil van Dijk was shown a straight red for denial of a goalscoring opportunity.

The Reds rallied, though, as Klopp made some inspired substitutions. One of them - Darwin Nunez - bagged a late brace to ensure a hard-fought win. Hailing the spirit in his team, the German said in a post-match press conference (as per Liverpool's official website):

"We have to create a spirit. That’s how it is. We are early, it’s early in the season, the atmosphere and the understanding of the boys is super, we had top camps; that’s all great."

"But the spirit is something different, so it’s what you make of it. Of course, do I like that we have two games with 10 men? No."

Liverpool will next take on Aston Villa at home on Sunday (September 3). They are fourth in the standings, two points behind early leaders and defending champions Manchester City (9).