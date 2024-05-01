European giants enter race to sign Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk: Reports 

Bayern Munich have reportedly become the latest European giants to set their sighs on Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk whose future is uncertain.

French outlet Sports Zone reports that Van Dijk has attracted Bayern's interest and the Dutchman has just a year left on his contract. The 32-year-old's main priority is to stay at Anfield but hasn't ruled out a departure.

Virgil Van Dijk has enjoyed one of his finest seasons during the ongoing campaign. The veteran defender has made 45 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep 11 clean sheets. He's also chipped in with four goals and two assists for the Reds.

Bayern aren't the only Bundesliga heavyweights monitoring the 66-cap Netherlands skipper. The Mirror reports that Borussia Dortmund are also monitoring his situation and he's also received interest from clubs in Spain, Turkey, and the Netherlands.

The first source reports that Saudi First Division outfit Al-Qasidah have tabled a lucrative offer to Van Dijk. He's been at Liverpool for six years and cemented himself as a club legend.

However, Jurgen Klopp's departure this summer has placed doubts on several of the Merseysiders' stars' futures. The Premier League giants are expected to undergo an overhaul this summer to kickstart incoming manager Arne Slot's reign.

Arne Slot is expected to replace Jurgen Klopp.

If Virgil van Dijk stays at Liverpool next season he'll be playing under a new manager and that is heavily expected to be Slot.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the Dutch tactician will replace Klopp from next season. The Reds have agreed on a €13-15 million compensation package with Feyenoord to appoint Slot as their new manager.

Slot has earned plaudits during his time at De Kuip and he guided Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title last season. He's overseen 94 wins in 145 games and excited with a high-intensity attacking philosophy.

Van Dijk was asked about Slot's coaching credentials amid links with the Anfield job (via ViaPlay):

"I think Slot is one of the better Dutch coaches at the moment. With the way he plays and the philosophy he has, he can be a Liverpool coach."

Slot has huge shoes to fill if he does replace Klopp who spent nine glorious years with the Merseysiders. The German tactician led the Reds to seven major trophies including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.