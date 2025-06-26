European giants exploring potential move for Chelsea academy graduate: Reports

Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are reportedly considering a move for Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong. As reported by Independent, the German giants are keen on the versatile teenage prospect.
The report claims that the 19-year-old is also wanted by the likes of Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United. Chelsea reportedly view Acheampong as a star for the future but could be open to selling for around £35 million.
The Blues are understood to have rejected loan offers for the defender who is believed to be eager for regular first-team football. They could however sell their academy graduate for £35 million as they have to balance the books to comply with PSR.
Enzo Maresca's side could particularly want to do business with Borussia Dortmund given their interest in Jamie Gittens. They have already made two failed bids to land the winger from the Signal Iduna Park, but Acheampong's inclusion in a deal could sweeten the offer.
Acheampong cae through Chelsea's esteemed youth system which has seen so many top players coming through in recent years. He has so far made 14 senior appearances for the west London giants.
The 19-year-old is predominantly a centre-back but can also play as a right-back or a left-back. Blessed with a frame of 6 ft 4 in, he is technically gifted and exceptionally fast which makes him an all-round defender.
Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson among ten players Chelsea are looking to offload this summer: Reports
Chelsea are reportedly planning to offload as many as ten players in the summer. As reported by The Athletic, the Blues are looking to offload the likes of Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku and Noni Madueke, among others.
They are also looking to offload Djordje Petrovic, Armando Broja, Ben Chilwell, Axel Disasi, Raheem Sterling, Carney Chukwuemeka and Renato Veiga. They are reportedly looking to raise cash for an ambitious summer transfer window with the sale of these players.
Chelsea have signed Liam Delap from Ipswich Town this summer for a reported fee of £30 million. Delap's arrival will reportedly facilitate Jackson's exit from the club.
They are also reportedly pursuing a move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens to replace Noni Madueke. The likes of Sterling, Petrovic, Disasi, Chilwell, Veiga, Broja and Chukwuemeka are all likely to be sold after spending the last season out on loan.