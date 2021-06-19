European giants eye blockbuster move for Manchester United's Paul Pogba — Reports

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba is being closely monitored by Paris Saint-Germain ahead of a potential move, as per reports.

The Red Devils star's future has been one of the biggest talking points of the summer window so far. With just a year left on his current deal, he could be available on a free transfer in 2022 should he refuse to sign a new deal at Old Trafford.

French outlet Le Parisien claim his agent, Mino Raiola, could look to convince Manchester United to part ways with his client this summer. Raiola has a long-standing relationship with PSG chief Leonardo. and the pair reportedly hope to bring Pogba to the Parc des Princes this summer.

This news comes despite PSG adding Gini Wijnaldum to the squad recently as Mauricio Pochettino looks to bolster his midfield options even further.

Another report from RMC Sport revealed PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi held a meeting with Raiola in Nice and the Manchester United star was a topic of discussion. Crucially, while they mention that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men do not want to sell him, they claim Pogba does not want to extend his contract.

Should this be the case, Manchester United could possibly look to cash in on Pogba this summer to avoid losing him on a free next year. RMC claim the Red Devils will demand a massive €80m fee for his services despite having just a year left on his current contract.

It remains to be seen if Pogba signs a new deal, moves elsewhere, or sees his contract out before a free transfer in 2022.

Manchester United unwilling to meet Kieran Tripper price, interested in Raphael Varane

Regardless of the Paul Pogba situation, Manchester United appear keen to strengthen their defence this summer.

Kieran Trippier has been linked with the Red Devils since the winter transfer window. While the player and club are interested, Atletico Madrid's £20m valuation could prove to be problematic. Manchester United will look to get a deal done below this asking price or move on to other targets, as per reports.

Elsewhere, Raphael Varane could be back on the agenda for Manchester United as he could follow Sergio Ramos out of Real Madrid. The Red Devils have been keen on the Frenchman for over a decade and could available on the transfer market this year.

Manchester United are also optimistic about completing a deal worth close to £75m for England international Jadon Sancho this summer.

