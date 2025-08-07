European giants eyeing up possible move for Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson, learn potential transfer fee: Reports

Bayern Munich are considering a move for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson this summer, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The Senegalese hitman is no longer indispensable for the Blues and looks set to leave this year.
The London giants have already improved their attack by roping in Liam Delap from Ipswich Town and Joao Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer. Jackson is likely to struggle for chances at Stamford Bridge and could move in search of greener pastures.
Chelsea are expected to let him go for €65m this summer amid interest from Newcastle United. Bayern Munich have now entered the fray, and have already enquired about his availability.
The Bavarians are in the market for a new striker this summer, and have also been linked with VfB Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade. Jackson has emerged as an alternative to the German striker, although the Magpies are unlikely to give up without a fight.
Newcastle United have tasted defeat in their pursuit of Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko so far, and are keen to rope in a replacement for Alexander Isak. The Swedish striker is expected to leave St. James' Park this summer amid interest from Liverpool, and Jackson has been identified as his successor.
The 24-year-old scored 13 goals from 37 games for Chelsea last season, winning the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Jackson could also be an interesting backup for Harry Kane at the Allianz Arena.
Are Chelsea eyeing Barcelona's Fermin Lopez this summer?
Chelsea are preparing a €60m offer for Fermin Lopez this summer, according to Caught Offside. The Spanish midfielder is no longer a guaranteed starter for Barcelona, although he did enjoy an impressive 2024-25 campaign.
The 22-year-old scored eight goals and set up 10 more from 46 games across competitions for the Catalans last season. The player, however, could struggle for chance next season and his future remains up in the air this summer.
The Catalans are spoilt for choice in the middle of the park, and could be open to his departure this year to raise funds to address their poor finances. Recent reports have suggested that Manchester United are already hot on Fermin Lopez's heels.
However, Chelsea are also keeping a close eye on developments at Camp Nou and are plotting to prise the Spaniard away. The Blues are even willing to offer a sizeable fee to convince the LaLiga champions to let him go.