European giants hold talks with Manchester City to sign Liverpool target - Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly keeping tabs on Liverpool target and Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips in case they fail to land Joao Palhinha from Fulham.

90min have reported that the Bavarian giants will look at the English international as a potential backup should the Palhinha deal prove tough to get over the line.

Thomas Tuchel's side were reportedly very close to signing the Portuguese international but failed to get it over the line in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Phillips appears to be a viable alternative as he is not a regular player for Pep Guardiola's side. He ranks behind the likes of Rodri, John Stones, Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic. The former Leeds United man was signed in 2021 summer for £50m but has started in only two Premier League games since then.

Phillips is also being chased by Liverpool, as per some reports, who are still looking for a strong number six to add to their midfield. Bayern could face competition from them but from City's point of view, they would rather want to sell to a European team than a domestic rival.

Bayern Munich facing tough challenge from Bayer Leverkusen in Bundesliga

Bayern Munich recently have been the hot favorites to win the Bundesliga, having won 11 of them in a row. They are now facing a new challenge for their 12th conquest - in the form of Bayer Leverkusen.

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen are playing an attractive brand of attacking football, that is perfectly blended in with a balanced defensive unit. They have won six and drawn one game in this season's league campaign and have a goal difference of +17. It includes an important win against RB Leipzig and more crucially an away draw against Bayern Munich themselves.

Bayern are on 17 points, having won five and drawn two games. They are third on the table behind Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart. They are level on points with Borussia Dortmund.