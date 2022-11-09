European giants join Chelsea in race to sign AC Milan superstar Rafael Leao: Reports

Real Madrid have joined Chelsea in the race to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Leao, 23, has been impressive for Milan, scoring six goals and contributing nine assists in 19 appearances across competitions.

Chelsea have long been linked with a move for the Portuguese attacker, who is creeping towards the final year of his contract at the San Siro.

However, Real Madrid have now joined the Blues in the race to sign Leao and could be eyeing the Portuguese as a potential long-term replacement for Karim Benzema.

The former LOSC Lille forward can play in a central striker role and on the wing.

He is a similar profile to Real Madrid duo Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo as he is pacey and has an eye for goal.

Leao ranks second in assists from open play in Serie A with four and fourth for chances created with 21.

“In terms of what happens in the future, who knows whether he can do this in Premier League or not.

Graham Potter on Rafael Leão: "I've been really impressed with Rafa Leão whenever I've watched Milan games, he's a top player". "In terms of what happens in the future, who knows whether he can do this in Premier League or not. He's got the capability, for sure".

Chelsea are perhaps in search of a striker following the permanent departure of Timo Werner to RB Leipzig this past summer.

Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter Milan on a season-long loan following off-the-field troubles at Stamford Bridge. It remains to be seen if the Belgian has a future at Chelsea.

The Blues did sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona in the summer for €12 million.

However, the Gabonese striker has struggled in front of goal, with just three goals in 12 appearances.

Transfermarkt values Leao at €29.5 million, but that fee is likely to rise with interest from the likes of Los Blancos and the Blues.

Former Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard looks set to leave Real Madrid

Hazard could be heading back to the Premier League

According to reports, Hazard could be in line for a shock return to the Premier League but not to rejoin Graham Potter's side.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa have emerged as potential suitors for the Belgian, who has fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid.

The former Blue has made just six appearances this season, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

Two of those appearances have been as a starter, and his future at the Santiago Bernabeu looks bleak.

A £17 million (€19.3 million) fee has been touted for the likes of Newcastle and Villa to lure him from Los Blancos.

"Now maybe it is time for a new challenge."



Eden Hazard reveals a decision HAS been made on his Chelsea future... "I think it is a goodbye, but in football you never know." "Now maybe it is time for a new challenge."

Hazard had enormous success in the Premier League with Chelsea.

He won the title twice with the west London giants, scoring 110 goals and providing 110 assists in 352 appearances across competitions.

The Belgian left Stamford Bridge for Madrid in 2019 for €115 million but has struggled with injuries and a lack of form in Spain.

