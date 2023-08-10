European giants join race to sign £100m rated Moises Caicedo amid links to Liverpool and Chelsea - Reports

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have now reportedly joined the race to sign Chelsea and Liverpool transfer target Moises Caicedo this summer.

The 21-year-old Ecuadorian international has emerged as one of the most sought-after players in the ongoing transfer window, having drawn interest from a couple of top clubs.

One of them is Premier League giants Chelsea, who have been working on a possible transfer for Caicedo over the last couple of weeks. The Blues reportedly have three offers turned down by Brighton for the midfielder this summer according to Fabrizio Romano.

Their last offer was believed to be in the region of £80 million, with Fabrizio also stating that negotiations are still ongoing between the Blues and Brighton for the midfielder.

Liverpool have also shown interest in the Ecuadorian international, with journalist Matt Law suggesting that the Reds have even made contacts with Brighton as well for Moises Caicedo.

Meanwhile, there seems to be a new twist in the transfer saga, involving Caicedo, as Bayern Munich are rumored to have now entered the race to sign the midfielder according to sources via [Football Daily].

The German club are believed to be in the market for a new midfielder and had earlier shown interest in English international Declan Rice, who ended up joining Arsenal for a British record transfer fee of £105 million.

How did Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich transfer target perform for Brighton last season?

Moises Caicedo was arguably one of Brighton's best-performing players during the 2022-23 football campaign, which saw the Seagulls finish sixth in the Premier League table.

The 21-year-old midfielder made 43 appearances for Brighton across all competitions last season, which was the second-highest registered by any Seagulls player during the 2022-23 football campaign.

Caicedo scored one goal and registered one assist across all competitions. It will be interesting to see how events unfold amid transfer interest from the trio of Chelsea, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich.