European giants join race to sign Chelsea star who is currently out on loan: Reports

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have reportedly shortlisted Chelsea's Ian Maatsen as a replacement for Alphonso Davies if he leaves the side in the upcoming summer transfer window.

As per SportsZone, Bayern Munich have selected Theo Hernandez as their priority target to replace Davies. However, they also have the likes of Ian Maatsen on their transfer list as a backup.

Apart from the Bundesliga champions, Newcastle United and his current team, Borussia Dortmund, are also said to be interested in securing the Dutch defender's signature.

Maatsen joined Borussia Dortmund on a loan deal from Chelsea in the January transfer window. In the past, the 22-year-old has been loaned to Burnley, Coventry City, and Charlton Athletic by the west London side.

Since joining Dortmund, the Dutch defender has started all 12 games in the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League. In 12 appearances, Maatsen has bagged one goal and two assists.

Before joining the German side, the 22-year-old made 15 appearances for the Blues in 2023–24, where he was named in the starting XI for three matches, of which two were in the EFL Cup. In the Premier League, he was on the ground for only 199 minutes in a total of 12 matches.

Chelsea offers players to Real Madrid ahead of summer transfer window - Reports

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea have reportedly offered Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid and are preparing for a mass exodus in the summer, as per Defensa Central. However, any move is highly unlikely to happen, as the La Liga giants are not interested in any of the two players.

Real Madrid are currently on the hunt to sign a left-back as a replacement for Ferland Mendy, who is likely to depart in the summer. Moreover, Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies is currently linked with a move to the Spanish capital in the summer. As a result, Marc Cucurella's move to Santiago Bernabeu is improbable.

On the other hand, Enzo Fernandez's arrival in Madrid depends on Toni Kroos' departure. However, the German midfielder is currently a crucial part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans, as he's in stellar form. Fernandez was signed by the Blues in January 2021 for a reported transfer fee of £106.8 million.