European giants keeping a keen eye on Manchester United star Marcus Rashford's contract situation - Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly keeping a close eye on Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford's contract situation. The Red Devils triggered a one-year extension in his current deal, keeping him tied to Old Trafford until 2024.

However, Rashford, 25, is yet to sign a new long-term deal with Erik ten Hag's side. The English forward has been in superb form, scoring 21 goals in 34 matches across competitions.

Speculation has grown over his future amid the player not being under a long-term contract with Manchester United. According to Sport BILD, Bayern are keeping an eye on developments regarding his situation at Old Trafford.

The Bavarians like the performances of Rashford this season which sees him sit among the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane as one of Europe's most in-form attackers.

However, Julian Nagelsmann's side understands that they have no chance of signing Rashford unless he becomes a free agent. He is valued by Transfermarkt at €55 million. That fee will only rise if he does put pen to paper on a contract extension.His manager Ten Hag has lauded the qualities he possesses, dubbing him one of the best strikers in the world:

"He's definitely one of them, He has the skills. I was convinced from the first moment, I was really excited to work with him, I thought I could get more out of him. But he has so many skills and such high potential and there can be even more. When he works well he will score even more goals because he can score with his left, right and his head."

Rashford has been at Manchester United his entire career since making his senior debut in 2015. He has scored 114 goals and provided 65 assists in 337 games.

Manchester United will ask players for their opinion over potential Mason Greenwood return

Mason Greenwood's future is uncertain at Old Trafford.

Greenwood was acquitted of all rape and assault charges at the start of the month. The Manchester United attacker has not played for the club since January last year after he was arrested.

Uncertainty grows over the future of the Englishman at Old Trafford, with there being a divide over whether should be allowed back into the United team. According to ESPN, the Red Devils will canvass player opinions from the men's and women's teams regarding whether to bring Greenwood back.

There have been a number of concerns over the English forward being handed a route back into football with the Premier League club. Manchester United are conducting an internal investigation following his acquittal.

