European Giants launch £60 million move to sign Chelsea-linked goalkeeper - Reports 

European giants Bayern Munich are reportedly set to make a £60 million bid to sign Chelsea-linked Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen. The Bavarian giants see him as a perfect replacement for Manuel Neuer.

Ad

Verbruggen moved to Brighton from Belgian side RSC Anderlecht in the summer of 2023 for a reported €20 million. The 22-year-old Dutch shot-stopper has displayed impressive form this season, maintaining seven clean sheets in 30 appearances across competitions. His current contract runs until June 2028.

According to The Telegraph (h/t GOAL), Bayern Munich are ready to launch a whopping £60 million bid to sign Verbruggen from Brighton this summer. The Seagulls have the chance to make a huge profit from such a bid, given the reported price they paid to sign him in 2023.

Ad

Trending

However, the 22-year-old has also been linked to Chelsea after inconsistent performances from Robert Sanchez. According to an earlier report by GiveMeSport, the Blues refuse to let go of the chance to sign the Dutchman this summer, despite competition and Brighton's high fee demands. They could also consider selling one of Sanchez or Filip Jorgensen to make way for the Dutch goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have been scouring the market for a replacement to the legendary Manuel Neuer, with the shot-stopper turning 39 a few days ago. Concerns have been raised about his fitness due to frequent injuries. The German is currently out due to a torn muscle since the beginning of March.

Ad

It appears that Bart Verbruggen is Bayern's number one target, although the deal will not come without competition. A bidding war could be on the way with both Bayern Munich and Chelsea determined to secure his services this summer.

Chelsea enter race to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams: Reports

Nico Williams - Source: Getty

According to TEAMTalk, Chelsea have entered the race to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams this summer. The Spaniard has been in huge demand in the transfer market, with three other Premier League clubs — Liverpool, Arsenal, and Tottenham — keen to snap him him.

Ad

The aforementioned report suggests that the Blues have made fresh contact with the player's entourage to understand his situation. Williams has a €58 million release clause in his contract, and Athletic require interested parties to match it. Apart from the Premier League sides, Barcelona have also been linked to Williams since last summer.

However, Nico Williams is reportedly interested in playing in major tournaments, including the UEFA Champions League. If Chelsea fail to qualify for the same, it would likely end their pusuit of Williams. Further, the winger is on a lucrative deal in Bilbao until 2027, so it may take more convincing to lure him away from the club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback