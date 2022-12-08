European giants linked with shock move for Manchester City star Jack Grealish: Reports

AC Milan are reportedly lining up a shock move for Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish.

The English forward became the most expensive British player in history when he joined City from Aston Villa in 2021 for £100 million.

His stock had risen in the Premier League after he captained the Villians to survival in the 2020-21 campaign, with seven goals and 12 assists in 27 appearances.

However, Grealish's arrival at the Etihad Stadium has not hit the heights many had anticipated.

The 27-year-old has made 16 appearances across competitions this season, 11 as a starter, scoring one goal.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is said to be unsatisfied with Grealish's contribution in his side and could be willing to part ways with the attacker.

According to Todofichajes.com, City are considering his sale and there are plenty of suitors, including from the Premier League,

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Newcastle United are all noted as sides taking an interest.

However, AC Milan are also keeping tabs and could make a move for the former Villa captain.

Guardiola is keen to sign Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham and will look to use the funds from Grealish's potential sale to make a move for the midfielder.

Grealish may leave the Etihad Stadium on loan with the option to buy.

If they were to lure the Englishman to the San Siro, it would be a blockbuster signing for the Rossoneri.

He has five years left on his current deal with Manchester City.

However, the reigning Premier League champions will not expect to receive an offer close to the £100 million they spent.

Reports claimed last month that Grealish had grown concerned of with his situation at City amid rumors Guardiola wants him to leave.

Grealish's Manchester City teammate Bernardo Silva praises the English attacker

Grealish and Silva celebrate winning the Premier League last season

Grealish is representing England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The English attacker will meet his City teammate Silva in the semi-finals of the World Cup.

That is if England can get past France and Portugal dispatch Morocco in their quarter-final clashes on Saturday, 10 December.

The Portuguese midfielder has touched on Grealish's difficult start to life at Manchester City, telling the Evening Standard:

“I love Jack a lot as well, he’s a great guy. The first season is never easy. It wasn’t easy for me."

He continued,

“When I arrived I didn’t play much and people that play at other clubs think one day if I play for Man City I’ll score 20 goals, get 30 assists... it doesn’t work like that."

Silva then analyzed Grealish's style of play and what he brings to the team:

"The way Jack works for the team, the way he attracts players to then create spaces for other players, he’s been helping us a lot, he’s improving a lot and I think he’s going to be great for Man City over the next few years.”

