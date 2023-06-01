European giants looking to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah this summer - Reports

According to the Evening Standard, Trevoh Chalobah could leave Chelsea in the summer with Inter Milan interested in the player. The 23-year-old made 32 appearances for the Blues across competitions in the 2022-23 season.

Chalobah could find it hard to get regular game time under Mauricio Pochettino next season. He has an eye on England's squad selection for the 2024 UEFA Euro. Hence, Chelsea's academy graduate could pursue a move away from London.

Inter, on the other hand, are set to lose Milan Skriniar to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer. Matteo Darmian is 33 and Francesco Acerbi is 35, hence, the Nerazzuri could need new blood in their team in the summer. Chalobah fits the bill for the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League finalists. However, their pursuit of Chalobah could depend on Pochettino's final decision on the player.

Chalobah's current deal will run out at the end of the 2027-28 season and his current estimated market value is around £22 million (according to Transfermarkt).

Chelsea hierarchy reacted to Mauricio Pochettino's appointment

A new era is set to begin at Chelsea as Mauricio Pochettino takes over as the new coach next season. The club had a disastrous 2022-23 campaign, hence, a rebuild is a must.

Pochettino, formerly of Tottenham Hotspur and PSG, is the chosen one to steady the ship. The Blues' co-sporting directors, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley reacted to the Argentine's appointment, telling the club's media:

"Mauricio’s experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities and character will serve Chelsea Football Club well as we move forward. He is a winning coach, who has worked at the highest levels, in multiple leagues and languages. His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development all made him the exceptional candidate."

The Blues' owners Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali, Jose E. Feliciano, Mark Walter, and Hansjorg Wyss told about the decision to bring Pochettino in:

"The sporting team conducted a diligent and thoughtful process that the Board is proud of. We are delighted that Mauricio will be joining Chelsea. Mauricio is a world-class coach with an outstanding track record. We are all looking forward to having him on board."

The Argentine has ample experience in the Premier League and has also managed teams with big personalities in the dressing room. Whether his experience comes in handy at Stamford Bridge remains to be seen.

