European giants make contact to sign Manchester United captain Harry Maguire: Reports

Inter Milan have reportedly enquired about signing Manchester United defender Harry Maguire on loan. The Red Devils skipper has struggled for game time at Old Trafford this season.

Erik ten Hag has preferred Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez at the heart of his defense. Maguire, 29, has featured 16 times across competitions and eight in the starting lineup.

According to the Daily Mail, Inter are interested in signing Maguire on loan this month, with the transfer window closing on Tuesday (January 31). However, he is keen to remain at Manchester United until the summer.

The Nerrazzuri are in the market for a defensive signing following the departure of Milan Skriniar to Paris Saint-Germain. Maguire has earned attention from the Serie A side following an impressive 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with England.

However, the former Leicester City player is willing to bide his time as a defensive deputy in case injuries occur. Ten Hag's side are participating in four competitions, so rotation can be expected.

Maguire's situation will likely change in the summer if he doesn't break back into the Manchester United starting lineup. He will assess his options as several Premier League and European suitors may circle for his permanent signature.

The defender captained United to a 3-1 win over Reading in the FA Cup 4th round on Saturday (January 28). He admitted after the victory that he didn't want to become a bit-part player:

"I'm 29 and haven't really been in this position in my career before,' said the United captain candidly. I don't want to get used to it but it is part and parcel of football. I'm pushing, training well, and when chance comes, I need to take it."

Rafael van der Vaart discusses Manchester United winger Antony's form

Antony's season has been plagued with criticism.

Antony joined Manchester United from Ajax last summer for £85.5 million but has struggled in the early stages of his career at Old Trafford. The Brazilian has featured 21 times, scoring five goals and contributing an assist.

His performances have been criticized throughout the campaign as he has not been able to make a major impact. Ajax legend Van de Vaart has often been critical of the young forward. He has pointed out that Antony is a good talent but that he shouldn't have too much confidence over his ability because he is unproven. The Dutchman told Ziggo:

"Do you know what it is with Antony... He is of course a great talent and a great player, but he shouldn't believe in himself very much. He's just a good player, who hasn't proven anything yet."

centredevils. @centredevils 🎙️| Casemiro on making sure Antony got credit for his assist for the opening goal: “Antony's pass was incredible. I know that people focus on who scored, but I wanted to give him a bit of love as the pass was magic. He's an important player for us.” 🎙️| Casemiro on making sure Antony got credit for his assist for the opening goal: “Antony's pass was incredible. I know that people focus on who scored, but I wanted to give him a bit of love as the pass was magic. He's an important player for us.” 🚨🎙️| Casemiro on making sure Antony got credit for his assist for the opening goal: “Antony's pass was incredible. I know that people focus on who scored, but I wanted to give him a bit of love as the pass was magic. He's an important player for us.” https://t.co/cdZmRnlaEi

Antony became a fan favorite at Ajax after previously playing under Ten Hag at the Johan Cruyff Arena. He made 82 appearances for the Eredivisie giants, scoring 24 goals and providing 22 assists.

