"Yes, it's true" - Serie A superstar confirms he has agreed deal to sign for PSG

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar has confirmed that he has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Slovakian has been a long-term target for the Parisians, and they seem to have got their man.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Skriniar, 27, has agreed to personal terms with the Ligue 1 giants. He is now awaiting confirmation between the two clubs. The Inter defender has confirmed the agreement, saying (via Romano):

"Yes, it’s true — I have signed with PSG. “I’m waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement."

"I'm waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement", Škriniar added in interview reported by Futbolsfz.



PSG are keen to secure the signing of Skriniar this month rather than having the Slovakian arrive in the summer. He has been a mainstay in Simone Inzaghi's side, featuring 27 times across competitions, helping the side keep 10 clean sheets.

The Slovak defender joined Nerrazzuri from Sampdoria in 2017 for €34 million and has gone on to make 242 appearances for the Serie A club. Skriniar arrives with abundant experience, having been capped 54 times by Slovakia. He also captains his national team.

However, he is heading to the Parc des Princes and will give Christophe Galtier's defense more options. The Parisians boast Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe and Danilo Pereira in their ranks.

PSG boss Galtier accepts the blame for the Kylian Mbappe captaincy controversy

Presnel Kimpembe was unhappy to see Mbappe named as new vice-captain.

Galtier named Mbappe as PSG captain for the side's 7-0 thrashing of Pays de Cassel in the Coupe de France on January 23. The French striker scored five goals while wearing the armband in the absence of Marquinhos.

His manager confirmed following the victory that the forward was the club's new vice-captain. This seemed to infuriate Kimpembe, who had been the vice-skipper before the change. He took to social media to display his dissatisfaction over the decision.

Galtier has now clarified the rank of captains at the Parc des Princes, saying (via ESPN):

"It's a communication error on my part. Everyone was surprised to see Kylian captain in the Coupe de France. Kylian is one of the vice-captains of this group. We have a captain and four vice-captains who are Kimpembe, Marco [Verratti], Kylian and Sergio [Ramos]."

Kimpembe missed the win over Pays de Cassel with an Achilles tendon injury. Galtier revealed that he spoke to the Frenchman to clear up the situation:

"I had a talk with Kimpembe to explain to him what I am explaining to you."

