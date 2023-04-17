European giants plot surprise move to sign Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek: Reports

According to Fichajes (via HardTackle), Real Madrid are reportedly plotting a swoop for Chelsea's adaptable midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. With just a year left on his contract, the 27-year-old might bid adieu to Stamford Bridge and embrace a fresh challenge.

Recalling the unforeseen acquisition of Dani Ceballos years ago, Los Blancos might revisit a similar strategy by signing a utility player to assist with the squad rotation.

Ceballos, who craves consistent playtime and significance, could depart this summer, leaving an opening for someone like Loftus-Cheek.

Aubameyang, Ziyech, Mount, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek could all leave whilst speculation will happen around Kepa & Mendy. Ornstein reiterates academy players benefit the balance sheet for FFP purposes.

The Blues, under financial pressure to balance their accounts, might part ways with several homegrown talents, including Mason Mount, Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, and Loftus-Cheek. The latter began his career with the Blues on a high note but now faces an uncertain future.

Other illustrious clubs have expressed interest in the English midfielder, but Real Madrid stand out as the most eminent suitor. The versatile player will have a crucial decision to make come summer: either join the elite Madridistas or opt for more regular playing time elsewhere.

With enticing offers on the horizon, Loftus-Cheek's ultimate choice will undoubtedly shape the course of his career.

Chelsea value Mason Mount at £70m.



Ziyech, Gallagher, Loftus Cheek and Aubameyang could also leave the club in the summer.



Ziyech, Gallagher, Loftus Cheek and Aubameyang could also leave the club in the summer.

Chelsea weigh up Joao Felix loan extension amid Manchester United interest

The future of Portugal's rising star Joao Felix at Stamford Bridge hangs in the balance as Chelsea grapple with Atletico Madrid's hefty price tag. Felix, who joined the Blues on a loan deal in January, has showcased his remarkable potential in West London, with the club eager to secure his services permanently.

However, Atletico Madrid's staggering €100 million demand has left Chelsea hesitant, prompting them to contemplate another loan deal for the young maestro. The development emerged amidst Manchester United's entry into the fray, vying for the 23-year-old's signature and adding a competitive edge to the negotiations.

Recognizing Felix's untapped prowess, the Blues are determined to retain him but unwilling to meet Atletico's valuation. According to the Daily Mail, the club will explore the possibility of extending the loan for an additional season, hoping to nurture the midfielder's talents further within their ranks.

As the transfer saga unfolds, all eyes will be on Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford, as both English giants jostle for position in the quest to acquire one of Europe's most promising talents. Will Chelsea manage to keep the prodigy in their grasp, or will Manchester United emerge triumphant in this high-stakes race?

