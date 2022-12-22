European giants preparing €1 billion package including salary and transfer fees to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG: Reports

According to Gazzetta dello sport, Real Madrid are preparing a package of €1 billion to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Frenchman looked destined to join Real Madrid in the summer as his contract with the Parisians expired. However, against all speculation, he decided to sign a three-year contract renewal.

Los Blancos' chairman Florentino Perez was not at all happy with the player's decision and seemingly closed the door for the player. However, he is now ready to reconsider the decision.

RMZZ @RMBlancoZz Mbappé needs to be a Real Madrid player. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Mbappé needs to be a Real Madrid player. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Mbappe put up phenomenal performances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup with France. He ended up as the top scorer with eight goals to his name, winning the Golden Boot. He scored a sensational hat-trick in the final but Les Bleus couldn't get past Argentina in the penalty shootout.

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a salary offer of €630 million across four seasons for Mbappe. They are also ready to pay around €150 million to PSG as a transfer fee. The other fees will be part of the bonus for the player.

Mbappe has been in spectacular form for the Ligue 1 club so far this season. He has scored 19 goals and provided five assists in 20 games across competitions to help PSG to the top of the table.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier happy to see Kylian Mbappe back in training

Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Mbappe returned to PSG training only 63 hours after France's heartbreaking 2022 FIFA World Cup final loss against Argentina.

Manager Christoph Galtier said it's a strong signal from the forward. Speaking to Paris-SG TV, he said:

"Kylian has had a great World Cup. This return is also a strong signal to everyone. He is a player that could have been disappointed to not lift the most beautiful of trophies, even if he was the top scorer in the World Cup."

Galtier further added:

"He wanted to come back quickly and be in contact with the group and prepare for the matches that are coming quickly. We are very happy to see him.”

Galtier's side are set to return to action on December 29 as they take on Strasbourg at Parc des Princes on Ligue 1.

Poll : 0 votes