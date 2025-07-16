European Giants pushing to sign Serie A star wanted by Manchester United and Liverpool - Reports 

Atletico Madrid are reportedly looking to sign Atalanta attacker Ademola Lookman, amid competition from Manchester United and Liverpool. According to Fabrizio Romano, Diego Simeone highly appreciates the Nigeria international, and talks are underway for this deal to go through (via @atletiuniverse).

It may be a good time for Lookman's current employers to sell him as well, with two years left on his deal. This means that Atalanta would be able to secure a significant transfer sum, which may not be the case if they wait another year.

As for Lookman, a move to Spain to join Atletico Madrid will certainly be tempting, given that he would potentially be competing for the La Liga title next season. Moreover, Simeone and Co. are offering UEFA Champions League football after finishing third in the Spanish top-flight last year.

This certainly won't be the case at Manchester United, who struggled in the 2024/25 Premier League campaign. With Lookman largely likely to play in the wide areas in England, a move to Liverpool will mean he will have to contend with the likes of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo for minutes.

Therefore, joining Atletico Madrid may be in his best interest. As for the Spanish outfit, they will secure the services of a player who was on song last campaign. Lookman made 40 appearances across competitions for Atalanta, bagging 20 goals and seven assists.

Benjamin Sesko

Arsenal have seemingly made their decision on the striker to bring in, snubbing a move for Benjamin Sesko in favor of Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres. However, the RB Leipzig man still seeks a move away and has now been offered to other Premier League sides like Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool.

Despite this being the case, TBR Football claims that none of these English sides are clear on whether they want to bring Sesko into their clubs (via The Hard Tackle). Of course, the Slovenia international is a brilliant young talent who has scored 39 goals in 87 matches across competitions for his German employers.

A big reason for this apprehension could have to do with the fact that the 22-year-old would cost a fair bit this summer. He's contracted at RB Leipzig till the summer of 2029.

That being said, all three teams are looking to bring in a new number nine, amid issues in that area of the pitch.

