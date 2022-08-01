European giants reject Chelsea's opening bid for 26-year-old defender: Reports

Inter Milan have reportedly rejected an opening offer for the services of right-back Denzel Dumfries from Chelsea.

Dumfries, who has three years left on his current deal, shined in his debut campaign at the San Siro with some impressive performances last season. The 26-year-old registered five goals and seven assists in 45 appearances across all competitions for the Serie A giants.

With Cesar Azpilicueta on his way to Barcelona (via SPORT), the Blues are currently in need of a right-back to add depth to the position. Although Reece James is expected to start in his preferred position next season, Dumfries is considered to be a quality signing.

According to Calciomercato, Inter Milan have rejected Chelsea's initial advances for Dumfries. The report further stated that the Premier League club is expected to launch an improved bid. If Inter's valuation of €40 million is met, the Italian side will be open to entering negotiations.

Dumfries, who joined the Nerazzurri from PSV for €15 million last summer, has reportedly earned the trust and affection of the fans in Milan too. As per the report, Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi also considers him to be a first-team starter, essential for his entire system.

Meanwhile, The Athletic reported that the Blues are currently working on a double swoop for Dumfries and Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana. The report added that goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina is set to be confirmed as the club's third summer signing later this week.

So far, the west London outfit have announced the signings of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City and Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

Chelsea keen to sign Josko Gvardiol

Chelsea have reportedly identified RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol as their number one defensive target this summer. Speaking on his YouTube channel, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano stated that the Blues have their task cut out to land Gvardiol. He said:

"Gvardiol is one of the top names on the list — Thomas Tuchel is in love with this player. Let me say that he's option number one in the list, but as of today, the situation on Leipzig's side is still the same — they have no intention at all to sell Gvardiol this summer. So, it’s going to be more than complicated."

Gvardiol, who has four years left on his deal at the Red Bull Arena, registered two goals and three assists in 46 matches last season.

