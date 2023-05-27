Inter Milan have reportedly turned down a proposal from Chelsea that would see Kepa Arrizabalaga head to the San Siro in exchange for Andre Onana.

Tutto Mercato Web reports that the Nerrazzurri have immediately rejected the West Londoners' idea of swapping Kepa, 28, for Onana, 27. Inter want cash so as to balance their books.

Chelsea are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper amid uncertainty over the futures of Kepa and Edouard Mendy. Both have struggled for form this season but are unwilling to be anything less than the Stamford Bridge outfit's first-choice shot-stopper.

Hence, the Premier League giants are keen on a move for Onana, but their attempts to secure a swap deal involving Kepa have been rebuffed. The report claims that Inter could demand around €70 million for the Cameroonian goalkeeper.

Onana has been in fine form this season, keeping 19 clean sheets in 39 games across competitions. He has played a key role in his side winning the Coppa Italia and sealing their place in the UEFA Champions League final.

The Cameroonian's agent recently downplayed Onana's chances of leaving the San Siro amid links to Chelsea. He claimed that the shot-stopper was playing for Italian football's strongest club:

"We have a five-year contract with Inter. He has another four years on his contract, and now he is focused only on the Serie A final and the Champions League final. He still has a long contract; don’t worry. He’s very happy; he’s playing for the strongest team in Italy."

Meanwhile, Kepa and Mendy's seasons have paled in comparison. The Spaniard displaced the Senegalese as the Blues' number one. However, he has made several glaring errors this season, keeping 12 clean sheets in 38 games.

Mendy has endured a fall from grace after being named UEFA's Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021. He has lacked game time this season, appearing just 12 times with one clean sheet to his name.

Incoming Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino wants Romelu Lukaku to return from Inter Milan

Lukaku wants to stay at Inter, but Pochettino wants him back at the Bridge.

Romelu Lukaku has spent the season on loan at Inter from Chelsea after falling out with former Blues manager Thomas Tuchel. The Belgian striker struggled with fitness issues at the start of the campaign but has found form late on. He has bagged 13 goals and six assists in 34 games across competitions.

The 29-year-old is set to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season when his loan expires. According to La Gazzetto dello Sport (via Get Football News Italy), Lukaku wants to remain with the Nerrazzuri and has no intentions of returning to the Premier League.

However, the Blues are expected to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new permanent manager. The Argentine reportedly wants Lukaku to return to the club so he can evaluate him in his squad.

Lukaku returned to Chelsea in 2021 from Inter for a then club record €113 million. He struggled under Tuchel in the 2021-22 campaign, netting 15 goals in 44 games.

