European giants rejected chance to sign Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling earlier in the transfer window - Reports

Bayern Munich turned down an opportunity to sign Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling earlier this summer, according to Bundesliga expert Christian Falk. The England international is at a crossroads as he looks for a new club following his axing by the Blues.

Sterling is one of the highest-earning players at Stamford Bridge, having joined as a marquee addition in 2022. The 29-year-old has failed to produce at a consistent rate for the side, leading to new coach Enzo Maresca dropping him from the squad.

Raheem Sterling is out of the Chelsea project, with Maresca having told the player this personally before the start of the new season. The Englishman has been linked with a number of sides, including Juventus and Aston Villa, this summer.

Christian Falk reported that the Blues have been working to sell Sterling for some weeks and they approached Bayern Munich to take him off their hands. The Bundesliga giants, however, declined the opportunity to sign the forward due to his age, high wages and the fact that they do not have an urgent need for a player of his profile.

Bayern Munich are looking to offload Kingsley Coman and were interested in French teenager Desire Doue, as well. They have also sent Spanish youngster Bryan Zaragoza to Osasuna until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Chelsea have already made their feelings clear to Sterling, who has not returned to the club since being left out of the squad for their league opener against Manchester City.

The forward has seen his number seven shirt assigned to new signing Pedro Neto in what appears to be the clearest indicator of the club's stance.

Sterling will look to secure a move elsewhere before the window shuts on August 30th. His wages will likely be a significant hindrance and the Blues reportedly hope to receive around £50 million for him.

Chelsea drop £80 million star from squad for Servette clash

Big-money defender Wesley Fofana has been left out of the Chelsea squad for their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff against Servette. The France international is one of the senior players to be dropped from the squad for the two-legged tie.

Fofana joined Chelsea for a reported £80 million in 2022 but has seen injuries affect his playing time at the club. The former Leicester City man made only his 20th appearance for the club in their Premier League opener against Manchester City at the weekend.

Enzo Maresca is looking to manage the minutes of the centre-back, who missed the whole of the 2023-24 season through ACL and meniscus injuries. He will likely be replaced in the starting XI by new addition Tosin Adarabioyo, who has been included in the squad for the tie.

