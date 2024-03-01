European giants Bayern Munich have set a €70 million price-tag for Real Madrid target Alphonso Davies. The Bavarians are expecting to lose the Canadian in the summer transfer window.

As per reports from Madrid Universal (via Marca), Los Blancos already have a verbal agreement with the 23-year-old over a move to Spain.

Considering Real Madrid almost have a deal for Kylian Mbappe wrapped up, all that is left in the Davies move is negotiating a fee with Bayern Munich. However, the Bavarians are tough customers and will not budge easily.

Alphonso Davies joined Bayern from the Vancouver Whitecaps in a deal rising up to $22 million in July 2018. He saw out the remainder of that MLS season with Vancouver, before making the move official in January 2019. Since then, Davies has been a mainstay in Bayern's lineup.

He has made 180 appearances across competitions, scoring nine goals and providing 28 assists. Aged just 23, Davies has also made 44 appearances for Canada, scoring 15 goals and providing 18 assists.

Real Madrid have Ferland Mendy, who is 28, and will look to sign Davies to secure their long-term future. However, Florentino Perez and the club will have to fork out the reported €70 million to land their target.

Brahim Diaz's performances for Real Madrid in recent times

While Carlo Ancelotti and his squad have navigated through several injuries, Diaz has been one of the revelations of the season. Having spent three seasons on loan at AC Milan between 2020-23, Diaz returned to Spain ahead of the current campaign.

With injuries to key players in the front six, Real Madrid have been blessed to have a player of his caliber within their ranks. The Spanish-born attacker has made 30 appearances for Real so far this season, scoring eight goals and providing three assists.

Brahim Diaz has come up clutch in key moments for his team when given the chance. He scored the winner in a narrow 1-0 win over RB Leipzig in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. He also scored against arch-rivals Atletico Madrid in La Liga as well as the Supercopa de Espana semi-finals.

His performances have earned him Los Blancos' Player of the Month award for February.

