European giants set to offer €30m plus add-ons for Chelsea outcast - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to sell Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan for £25.6m, as per Gazzetta Dello Sport.

The Blues signed the Belgian striker for a second spell back in 2021 for a then club-record fee of £97.5m. He was in hot form back in Italy for Inter Milan, having scored 30 goals and laid down 10 assists in 44 games.

However, the transfer did not work out for Chelsea as Romelu Lukaku failed to find his form and got himself embroiled in controversy during an interview with Sky Italia. He netted only 15 goals in 44 games for the Blues during the 2021-22 campaign.

The Blues loaned him back to Inter Milan for the 2022-23 season, where he continued to struggle, scoring 14 goals in 37 games. With the player now back at Chelsea, the club are reportedly looking to move him on a permanent transfer this summer.

As per reports, Inter are prepared to buy him, but only for a fraction of the price they raised from selling him to Chelsea back in 2021. Lukaku himself, on multiple occasions, has dropped hints about wanting to leave the Blues and return to Inter.

It is unlikely new boss Mauricio Pochettino will keep an unwilling player at the club much less let him lead the line for the Blues in the new season.

Chelsea revamping frontline ahead of new season

The Blues have signed two new strikers this summer. Christopher Nkunku has arrived from RB Leipzig with Nicolas Jackson being signed from Villareal.

The Blues parted ways with Kai Havertz, the club's top scorer with nine goals in 47 games last season. The German international joined Arsenal for £65 million.

Chelsea are also reportedly likely to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after signing him for £10m from Barcelona last summer. Young forward David Datro Fofana is likely to be sent out on loan, as per reports while Armando Broja is still out injured with an ACL tear.

If the Lukaku sale does go through, the Blues could look at adding yet another forward to their ranks before the summer window closes on August 31.

