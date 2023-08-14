European Giants set to have surprise inquiry rejected by Chelsea for 21-year-old star - Reports 

Chelsea will reportedly turn down approaches from AC Milan to sign their striker Armando Broja. The youngster is expected to function as a strong number two to Olivier Giroud if the Serie A club can land him.

Milan are reportedly leading West Ham United in the race for the player's signature and are looking to offer Broja a loan deal with an option to sign him permanently. However, the Evening Standard claims that the 21-year-old is a part of new coach Mauricio Pochettino's plans despite additions in attacking areas.

The west London outfit have brought in Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal for a reported fee of €37 million. The striker started the club's opening 1-1 Premier League fixture against Liverpool on Sunday (August 13).

Despite being linked with a move for Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus, the Premier League club are expected not to add to their striking options.

At the moment, Broja is currently out of action as he recovers from injury. The 21-year-old striker picked up a long-term knee problem last season that saw him miss 25 league fixtures from December. The player is finally set to return to the Blues' squad and provide competition to Jackson for the number nine role.

After coming through the ranks at Chelsea, the Albania international had his breakthrough season while on loan at Southampton.

Having spent the entirety of the 2021-22 season with the Saints, he registered nine goals in 38 appearances across competitions. However, Broja has scored just one goal in 19 appearances at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea make final decision on Dusan Vlahovic pursuit

Dusan Vlahovic (via Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly decided not to further pursue their interest in signing Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus (via Football.London). The Blues were looking for a potential swap deal with Belgium international Romelu Lukaku going the other way.

However, it has now been decided that the club will look to secure a separate sale for Lukaku. The same report claims that European clubs, as well as Saudi Pro League outfits, are interested in securing the former Inter Milan striker's signature.

Vlahovic decided to join Juventus amid interest from Arsenal in January of 2022, after scoring 17 goals for Fiorentina in Serie A that season. After completing a move to Turin, the forward has scored 23 goals in 63 appearances across all competitions.