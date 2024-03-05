European giants step up efforts to sign Manchester City star Phil Foden: Reports

Real Madrid's recruitment employee Juni Calafat is reportedly (Defensa Central via Caught Offside) heading the transfer pursuit of Manchester City winger Phil Foden. The 23-year-old English winger has been a potential star in the making at the Etihad since his debut back in 2017.

According to latest reports, Real Madrid are keen to add Foden to their ranks, with Kylian Mbappe likely joining them on a Bosman deal this summer. Foden has racked up 257 appearances for the Cityzens, registering 78 goals and 51 assists.

He has been in particularly fine form this season, registering 18 goals and 10 assists in 40 matches this season. The Englishman most recently scored a brace, including a wonderstrike to help City beat Manchester United 3-1 on Sunday, March 3.

Foden is versatile enough to play in multiple positions in the frontline, and is currently contracted to City till the end of the 2027 season. As for Real Madrid, Los Blancos currently have Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz who can play on the wings, with Endrick set to join them in the summer.

Phil Foden talks about Manchester City's difficult challenge at Liverpool this weekend

The top two teams in this year's three-horse title race will face each other this weekend. City will visit Anfield on Sunday (March 10) at a stadium where Phil Foden believes it's hard for them to get wins.

Speaking about the clash, he said (via HITC):

“It’s massive. It’s a stadium that we never seem to win a lot, so it’s going to be a challenge. It’s games we want to play in, the biggest games and the biggest occasions, so hopefully, we will be ready for it.”

Foden scored twice for City in their last weekend's derby clash against Manchester United, helping Pep Guardiola's side win the game 3-1. City and Liverpool's earlier clash this season ended in 1-1 draw at the Etihad on November 25.

Arsenal will face Brentford this weekend on March 9.