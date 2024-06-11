European giants transfer list long-term Manchester United target who backed 'really good' Ten Hag to succeed at Old Trafford: Reports

Bayern Munich has reportedly placed Matthijs de Ligt on the transfer list, which could put Manchester United on red alert. The Red Devils previously tried signing the Dutch centre-back while playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg reports that De Ligt is up for sale this summer. The Bavarians want to balance their books and save on the 45-cap Netherlands international's high wages.

Ten Hag could push Manchester United to reignite their interest in De Ligt, as he's tracked him throughout his reign. His former defender spoke glowingly in 2022 of his credentials to succeed at Old Trafford (via The Independent):

"He is someone who loves his job and he loves to work. He’s really into the details. This makes him a really good trainer. He has a lot of qualities (to succeed). We will have to see how he goes."

De Ligt, 24, was a mainstay in Bayern's side up until last season during his two-year spell at the Allianz Arena. He arrived from Juventus for €67 million and has since made 73 appearances.

The former Ajax captain struggled to continue as the Bundesliga giants' preferred starting centre-back last season. Thomas Tuchel preferred January signing Eric Dier over the Dutchman.

Manchester United were interested in signing De Ligt amid his meteoric rise at the Johan Cruyff Arena in 2019. They failed with a reported €70 million offer, per Marca, and he eventually left Ten Hag's Ajax for Juve.

De Ligt enjoyed a stellar spell under Ten Hag, making 70 appearances under the current Red Devils boss. He was captain as the Amsterdam giants won the Eredivisie title and Dutch Cup that year. They also made it to the UEFA Champions League semifinals in an underdog story.

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand once hailed Matthijs de Ligt as the best young centre-back in the world

Matthijs de Ligt scored a famous winner against Juventus.

De Ligt was on the radar of nearly every European powerhouse in 2019 amid his unbelievable season with Ajax. He showed maturity by wearing the armband at age 19 and was key in their Champions League adventure.

The Bayern defender made 11 appearances in Europe's elite club competition, helping Ten Hag's Ajax keep three clean sheets. His most memorable outing was his strike in a 2-1 (3-2 aggregate win against Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus in the quarterfinals.

Rio Ferdinand waxed lyrical about De Ligt after that game at the Allianz Stadium. The Manchester United legend told TNT Sports:

"De Ligt the best centre-half on the planet... beautifull ball-playing, majestic."

De Ligt has three years left on his contract, and United could take the opportunity to swoop this summer. They need to replace Raphael Varane, who is leaving when his contract expires at the end of this month.