European giants want Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey on initial loan deal with £22 million buy clause – Reports

Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in snapping up Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey on a loan move with a purchase option next January.

Partey, 30, spent the entirety of the summer transfer window as a subject of major speculation after Declan Rice's £105 million arrival at the Emirates. He was said to be linked with multiple Saudi Pro League outfits, but no permanent switch came to fruition in the end.

A right-footed defensive midfielder, the 45-cap Ghana international has started four games across competitions so far this season. However, three of his appearances have come at right-back instead of in midfield.

Now, according to Todofichajes, Atletico Madrid could provide their former player a way to play in midfield in the upcoming winter transfer window. They are hoping to lure the midfielder on an initial short-term temporary deal with a buy clause of £22 million included in it.

However, Diego Simeone's outfit are likely to face fierce competition from Juventus in the near future. Hence, Los Rojiblancos sporting director Andrea Berta will have to act as quick as possible so as to not miss out on their winter target, whose deal expires in June 2025.

Should Partey join Atletico Madrid next year, he would emerge as a crucial starter for them. He could displace the aging Axel Witsel from the lineup, while mentoring Pablo Barrios in the number six role in midfield.

Thomas Partey could leave Arsenal in case he fails to start enough, suggests journalist

In his Football Insider column, transfer insider Pete O'Rourke asserted that Arsenal star Thomas Partey could opt to exit next year. He wrote:

"Thomas Partey could consider quitting the Gunners if he can't get back into the side following his injury. Partey is set to miss around a month of action after starting the season out in an unfamiliar right-back role."

Earmarking Juventus as a potential destination, O'Rourke concluded:

"Interest from Juventus has once again surfaced following Paul Pogba's suspension – and the Italian giants could swoop for the star mid-season if they need to strengthen their squad. Partey will have just 18 months remaining on his contract in January. There was a possibility of the Ghana international leaving Arsenal in the summer window, but manager Mikel Arteta was very keen to keep him."

With Declan Rice likely to retain his starting berth in Arsenal's 4-3-3 formation, the Ghanaian is not expected to get considerable minutes under his belt this campaign. Hence, his spot could be said to be under threat.

Partey, who joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for £45 million in 2020, has netted five goals and laid out four assists in 103 games for his club.