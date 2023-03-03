European giants want to sign Barcelona outcast in the summer - Reports

Inter Milan are interested in signing Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti in the summer according to Fichajes. Umtiti currently plays for Serie A side Lecce on loan from the Catalan club,

The Frenchman has made 12 appearances for Lecce this season. Umtiti has previously made 133 appearances for the Blaugrana and was among one of the most crucial players in the team. However, a drop in performances saw the former Olympique Lyon defender lose his place and he was loaned out.

Under Xavi, the likes of Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, and Andreas Christensen have performed very well. Hence, it's unlikely that Umtiti will win his place back in the Barcelona team once his loan spell is over.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are reportedly exploring the market for a new central defender. Milan Sskriniar, who is a crucial player for the Nerazzuri, is set to join Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

Losing him will be a big blow for the Serie A club, which is why Inter have reportedly set their sights on Umtiti as a replacement option. Considering he is not part of the Catalan club's plans for the moment, Umtiti could be signed for a meager fee as well.

Barcelona midfielder reacts to win against Real Madrid

Barcelona earned their second win of the season against Real Madrid as the Blaugrana defeated Los Blancos by a scoreline of 1-0 in the first leg of their semi-final clash in the Copa del Rey.

Eder Militao's own goal proved to be decisive at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday (2 March). Speaking after the match, Barca midfielder Franck Kessie said (via Barca Universal):

“I don’t mind if the goal was not counted as mine. The important thing is that the ball went into the back of the net and I could help my teammates, We were very strong mentally, defensively… We all fought hard for the team. We needed to win and we did it. Beating Madrid at the Bernabeu is a dream come true, but we still have the return leg to go.”

The second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final will take place on 5 March 5 at Camp Nou.

