European giants want to sign Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech this summer: Reports

Inter Milan are reportedly keen to sign Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Ziyech, 30, has failed to cement a first-team spot at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Ajax for a fee of £33 million in 2020. He has helped the west London outfit lift three trophies so far, including the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League crown.

A left-footed wide operator blessed with passing and crossing, the 50-cap Morocco international has been speculated to leave the Blues since the turn of the year. He has started just nine out of his 21 appearances this campaign.

According to Fichajes, Inter have identified Ziyech as a top transfer target ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. With Romelu Lukaku joining them last summer, the Italian outfit are hopeful of completing a hassle-free deal with Chelsea.

Ziyech, who has a contract until June 2025 at the Blues, could prove to be a good signing for Simone Inzaghi's side should he join them. He could fill the void left by Ivan Perisic following his free transfer to Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

Overall, the SC Heerenveen youth product has scored 14 goals and provided 12 assists in 106 games for his club.

Tammy Abraham opens up on leaving Chelsea two years ago

During an interview with TUTTOmercatoWEB, AS Roma forward Tammy Abraham was asked about his time at Chelsea and whether he is still in contact with some of his former teammates. He responded:

"Just before leaving, [Fikayo] Tomori went to AC Milan, and we talked a lot. I remember the phone calls; none of us could believe what was happening."

"We had been there our whole lives, and in a moment, we were walking away. Everything I knew was about Chelsea apart from a few loan moves, but it was the right time to leave."

Disclosing how Reece James still urges him to seal a return to the Blues, Abraham added:

"I was ready to take a step forward in my career. I didn't want to be considered a youngster anymore. It was time for me to spread my wings. I still talk to so many Chelsea players, James always tells me to come back."

Abraham, 25, has established himself as a regular starter for the Giallorossi since arriving from the Blues for around £34 million in 2021. He has helped them lift the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy last campaign.

So far, the 2021 UEFA Champions League winner has registered 36 goals and 12 assists in 102 games for Roma.

