European giants want to sign on-loan Chelsea star in the summer transfer window - Reports

Six-time European champions Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku in the summer.

According to fichajes.net, the German champions are eager to bolster their attack ahead of the 2023-24 season. They are looking for a center-forward to fill in for Robert Lewandowski, who left for Barcelona last summer. Tottenham Hotspur ace Harry Kane was reportedly their first choice but the transfer became difficult to pull off due to various factors.

Looking for alternatives, Bayern have landed on Inter Milan forward Lukaku, who is set to return to Chelsea after his loan spell in June. According to multiple reports, Inter are disinterested in seeking a permanent transfer for the 29-year-old, while the Blues are also not too thrilled with the idea of having him back. With the Belgian’s future in the air, Bayern Munich could swoop in and give him a home next summer.

It has been claimed that Lukaku was on Bayern’s radar last season but the move did not pan out, with the player choosing to continue with the Londoners. Now looking to embark on a new adventure, Lukaku could find himself on the shores of Munich this summer itself.

After signing for Chelsea for a then-club-record €113 million fee, Lukaku played 44 times for the Pensioners in the 2021-22 season, scoring 15 times. This season, he has played 19 games for Inter in all competitions, scoring only five times.

Chelsea star Marc Cucurella did not know who Enzo Fernandez was

In a candid interview with ESPN’s Sports Center, the Blues’ left-back Marc Cucurella admitted that he had no idea who the club’s record signing Enzo Fernandez was.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion man revealed that he was impressed with Fernandez’s displays for Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and looked him up on his phone. Cucurella said:

“I liked to watch matches in which my friends were playing, so I was watching Argentina because of Alexis [MacAllister].

“I think I said, ‘I really like number 24, he’s very good!’ But I didn’t even know where he played! I had to go and search on my phone! As I watched more games, I told my family and friends that I really liked him a lot. And then he came to Chelsea!”

Cucurella then revealed what he told €121 million man Fernandez after becoming teammates in January. He added:

“I told Enzo that I had liked him at the World Cup. He’s a good guy, I’m waiting for him to cook me a barbecue.

“He is very young, but he is very talented with the ball and he is intelligent. He’s still adapting but he’s already played some good games. We have [signed] a great midfielder.”

Fernandez is still searching for his first Chelsea goal but has already racked up a couple of assists. He has featured in seven Premier League matches this season, providing two assists.

