European giants want to sign PSG superstar Lionel Messi next summer - Reports

Inter Milan have reignited their interest in Lionel Messi as he edges closer to leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Serie A side have tried to lure him in the past but to no avail.

As per a report in Fichajes, Messi has many options on the table this summer, with Inter Milan one of the teams to show interest. The San Siro side are exploring the option of adding him to their side after his PSG contract ends.

Messi is evaluating his options as PSG are unlikely to activate the option to extend his deal in the summer. Reports suggested that the Ligue1 side were keen to offer him a new contract, but the Champions League exit saw them change plans.

Barcelona are currently leading the race to sign him, but Inter Milan are said to be attempting a surprise move for the Argentine.

Inter Milan were interested in Lionel Messi in the past

Inter Milan have been chasing Lionel Messi since 2006, but have never managed to lure him away. They made a stunning offer to Barcelona, which would still have been a world record fee, but the Camp Nou side rejected it.

Laporta told Radio Onda Cero:

"Nobody who loves Barcelona can have doubts about Messi. We rejected a €250m (£225m) offer coming from Inter in 2006. [Massimo] Moratti wanted to bring him to his club."

Inter Milan vice president Zanetti confirmed that they tried in 2021 too, but PSG won the race. He said:

"I was surprised when [Messi] left Barcelona. Realistically, we cannot compete with PSG or Premier League clubs, but due to our rapport, we spoke when there was a chance."

Former Inter director Massimiliano Mirabelli told Radio Sportiva:

"When I was at Inter, President Zhang would talk about the transfer market and say, 'I want Messi,' but we had to explain it wasn't possible due to Financial Fair Play. I can assure you that Messi is more than a dream for Inter."

He added:

"He now has only a year left on his contract and Barca don't want to risk losing him for free next summer. There are important decisions to be made in Spain, but they won't want to be left empty-handed. Anyone who wants to make the most of the situation should step forward."

Major League Soccer's Inter Miami CF and Saudi Arabian clubs are also said to be interested in signing Messi this summer.

